Frankie Beverly Farewell Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Frankie Beverly Farewell Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 22, 2024, to July 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will see the 77-year-old musician have a street named in honor of his contribution to music and culture in Philadelphia as part of it as well.

The musician announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Atlanta, Mobile, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, via a post on February 12, 2024.

The American Express presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the first six digits of a valid American Express card. There will be a promotor presale available on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed with the code BPC.

General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed via Ticketmaster. Tickets are currently priced at an average of $119 for presale tickets, but prices may change once general tickets are released.

Frankie Beverly Farewell Tour 2024 dates and venues

Frankie Beverly will take the stage alongside his main band Maze for the upcoming tour, titled "The I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour," and the singer is also bringing along several special guests with him. The currently announced guests are El De Barge and Chaka Khan, with more to be announced shortly.

In an exclusive statement to Billboard Magazine on February 14, 2024, the singer elaborated on the impetus behind the tour, stating:

"I want to share with my lifelong fans and associates that I’ll be going out on the road one last time, then retire. Thank you so much for the support given to me for over 50 years as I pass on the lead vocalist torch to Tony Lindsay...It’s been a great ride through the decades. Let the music of my legacy continue."

Gary Guidry, the CEO of BPC, which is producing the tour, also made a statement to Billboard on the same day regarding the company's role in the upcoming tour, stating:

"Since the ‘70s, the legendary Frankie Beverly has blessed us with timeless hits such as Happy Feelings, Golden Time of Day, Joy and Pain and the seminal party starter Before I Let Go. His music has contributed to the soundtrack of our lives by enriching our experiences with his soulful melodies. We are honored to join forces with him on his farewell tour.”

The full list of dates and venues for the Frankie Beverly Farewell Tour 2024 is given below:

March 22, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

April 6, 2024 - Mobile, Alabama at Mobile County Fairgrounds

April 13, 2024 - Houston, Texas at Toyota Arena

April 27, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center

May 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

July 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Dell Music Center

Frankie Beverly is best known for his work with the funk band Maze. The band is best known for their 1989 album Silky Soul. Released in September 1989 via Warner Bros. Records, the gold-certified album peaked at number 37 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 43 on the UK album chart.

Frankie Beverly is also known for his single Before I Let Go, which was released in 1981 and peaked at number 13 on the Billboard R&B singles chart. The single was later covered by Beyonce in 2019, and her version peaked at number 77 on the UK singles chart.

