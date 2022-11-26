Freddie Prinze Jr net worth: Scooby Doo star's fortune explored as he opens up on being asked to take a pay cut

Freddie Prinze Jr recently had a chat with Esquire, where he discussed a host of different topics. Prinze opened up about his "frustrating" experience with the Scooby-Doo makers regarding the pay reduction. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star shared how he was asked to take a pay cut by the "studio."

According to Prinze, post the success of Scooby-Doo (2002), the star cast of the movie demanded a pay raise. Instead of increasing the salary of the rest of the members of the primary cast, the makers asked Freddie Prinze Jr to take a pay cut Here's what the Scooby-Doo actor was quoted as saying in his Esquire interview:

“I remember thinking, ‘Hold up, who's giving them the raise? Me or y'all?’ Like we made you guys three-quarters of a billion dollars, you can't afford to pay them what I'm making on this? Screw that."

Prinze also recalled an instance when the studio behind Scooby-Doo allegedly disclosed his salary in a magazine after the controversy. This alleged move from the makers almost pushed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor away from the Scooby-Doo sequel, and he recalled:

"My ego was so angry."

How much is the Scooby-Doo star Freddie Prinze Jr's net worth as of November 2022?

Freddie Prinze Jr's career kicked off in 1995 with a guest appearance in Family Matters season 6 episode 15. His acting career spans over 27 years, and according to the American website CelebrityNetWorth, Prinze's estimated combined net worth with his spouse, Sarah Michelle Gellar, is around $30 million.

The actor, who was born in 1976, has been active in show business since an early age. Having featured in multiple productions, Prinze tasted success with the famous slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer, released in 1997. The movie went on to influence media and popular culture for years, inspiring remakes and spoofs, due to its cinematic tropes and horror cliches.

Prinze then reprised his role as Ray Bronson in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer before he went on to star in several popular movies like Summer Catch, Down to You, Head Over Heels, Boys and Girls, and more. In 2002, Freddie Prinze Jr starred in Scooby-Doo as the Mystery Incorporated gang member Fred Jones.

Besides starring as Fred Jones, Prinze has worked on several other projects that include his work with WWE. His third stint with the American professional wrestling promotion began in 2021.

About Scooby-Doo (2002)

Freddie Prinze Jr was one of the cast members of Scooby-Doo, which saw his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, in the character of Daphne Blake. Linda Cardellini and Matthew Lillard portrayed Velma Dinkley and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, respectively. At the same time, Australian voice actor Neil Fanning voiced the titular character Scooby-Doo.

Scooby-Doo turned out to be a major global success, which is quite evident from the memes that still make rounds on the internet. During his interview with the American Men's magazine Esquire, Prinze also talked about how Scooby-Doo provided him with a new perspective, despite the pay cut controversy. Here's a quote from his interview with the magazine:

"All these people that had grown up loving those [Scooby-Doo] movies started reaching out…and then I got what I felt was a more accurate perspective on what that movie meant to people because I was no longer viewing it through the lenses of the studio."

Scooby-Doo was directed by Raja Gosnell, while Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn co-wrote it with Craig Titley. Gunn also wrote the screenplay for the movie.

