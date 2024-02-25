Frederique Constant x seconde/seconde/ Limited edition watch: Everything we know so far

Frederique Constant x seconde/seconde/ Limited edition watch release is going to create a stir among timepiece lovers. In an exciting collaboration, Frederique Constant has teamed up with Romaric André, known as seconde/seconde/, to unveil a unique limited edition watch. This partnership merges traditional watchmaking with a modern, artistic twist.

The Swiss watchmaker is celebrated for its meticulous manual assembly and in-house movement creation. This collaboration is a bold move, showcasing these qualities with a touch of humor and artistic flair.

The watches were announced with an emphasis on their unique design elements. André's influence is evident in the playful and unconventional aesthetics of these timepieces. Interested buyers can inquire through Frederique Constant's boutiques. The launch has generated excitement among watch enthusiasts and collectors.

Frederique Constant x seconde/seconde/ Limited edition watch comes in two distinct versions

The collaboration brings two distinct versions of the Slimline Moonphase Date Manufacture. A stainless steel model is presented alongside another that features embellishments in a rose gold hue. The rose gold-tone variant is one of only ten items, while the stainless steel version is one of a limited run of 100. The appeal of the collection is enhanced by its exclusivity.

Stainless Steel Variant

The stainless steel version of the Frederique Constant x seconde/seconde/ Limited Edition Watch is limited to 100 pieces. It represents the collaboration's approach to blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary art. André's design philosophy is evident in the unique, hand-drawn moonphase disks and intentionally uneven hour markers. This model embodies the beauty of imperfection.

Rose Gold-Tone Variant

Frederique Constant x seconde/seconde/ Limited edition (Image via Frederique Constant)

The more exclusive rose gold-tone variant, limited to just 10 pieces, takes the collaboration a step further. It features rose gold-tone crown and dial accents. This edition highlights the luxurious aspect of the collaboration. The design retains André’s playful reinterpretation of the Slimline Moonphase Date Manufacture. It underscores the uniqueness of manual assembly.

Niels Eggerding, CEO of Frederique Constant, praised André's dynamic spirit. He noted that André brought a fresh and disruptive energy to the project. The collaboration is celebrated for its creative and powerful initiative. It has been described as one of the most successful Manufacture calibers produced by Frederique Constant.

Price: €3,295 (Frederique Constant's Official Site)

History of Frederique Constant

Frederique Constant x seconde/seconde/ Limited edition (Image via Frederique Constant)

Frederique Constant was founded by Aletta and Peter Stas in 1988. It swiftly garnered acclaim for offering reasonably priced Swiss timepieces of superior quality. The brand is renowned for producing refined and traditional timepieces. Frederique Constant has established a notable reputation through its emphasis on internally designed, manufactured, and assembled movements.

History of seconde/seconde/

Frederique Constant x seconde/seconde/ Limited edition (Image via Frederique Constant)

Romaric André, under the moniker seconde/seconde/, has carved a niche in the watch industry. His work is characterized by injecting humor and artistic flair into traditional watch designs. André’s approach challenges the norms of luxury watch aesthetics. He blends satire with a passion for horology, making each piece uniquely thought-provoking.

The Frederique Constant x seconde/seconde/ Limited Edition Watch is a testament to the innovative spirit of both parties. It combines the traditional values of watchmaking with a modern, artistic approach.