Freeridge cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new comedy-drama, Freeridge, premieres on the streaming platform on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The series is a spinoff of the hit comedy series On My Block. It centers around four friends who unintentionally set off a curse that could have devastating consequences, and try to undo it.

Here's a short description of the show, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''A spin-off of On My Block debuting Feb. 2, Freeridge introduces us to siblings Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) in a fearless bare-knuckle schoolyard brawl. There are flips — and a few moves that should be knockouts. The surrounding crowd of screaming classmates loves it. You will too.''

The series is helmed by noted writer and director Lauren Iungerich and stars Bryana Salaz and many others portraying key roles.

Freeridge cast list: Bryana Salaz and others to star in Netflix's new comedy series

1) Bryana Salaz as Ines

Freeridge stars Bryana Salaz in one of the key roles as Ines. Salaz is known to be emotionally vulnerable and pays no attention to the rules. She's the heart and soul of the group.

Salaz looks quite impressive in the role, capturing her character's innocence and charm with remarkable ease. Fans can expect a memorable performance from the actress.

Apart from Freeridge, Bryana Salaz is known for her appearances in Netflix's Team Kayile, Malibu Rescue, Malibu Rescue: The Movie, and many more.

2) Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria

Actress Keyla Monterroso Mejia portrays the character of Gloria in the new Netflix comedy series. Mejia is a charismatic, smart, and brutally honest girl who's the unofficial leader of the group. Mejia looks brilliant in the trailer as she wonderfully portrays her character's dominance whilst also painting her with a unique sense of humor that further elevates her character.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia has previously starred in the iconic sitcom, Curb your Enthusiasm, wherein she played the role of Maria Sofia Estrada. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include The Estate, Abbott Elementary, Boo Bit**, and many more.

3) Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi

Ciara Riley Wilson dons the role of Demi in Freeridge. Demi is an extremely positive girl whose natural enthusiasm and energy keeps the group lively. Actress Ciara Riley Wilson's other acting credits include Reply, Kim Hushable, and L.A.'s Finest, to name a few. She also appeared in an episode of the new Quantum Leap reboot.

Apart from Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, and Ciara Riley Wilson, Freeridge features a number of other actors playing important supporting roles like:

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cameron

Peggy Blow

Michael Solomon as Rusty

Zaire Adams as Andre

Jami Alix as Cinnamon

The official teaser for Freeridge shows the four girls indulging in various misadventures and getting into trouble as they try to undo a curse that they seem to have unintentionally set off.

Whilst the trailer maintains a comic and lighthearted tone, it has a different vibe compared to On My Block, and promises to offer viewers a unique and entertaining experience.

You can watch all the episodes of the show on Netflix on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes