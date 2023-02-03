Freeridge ending explained: What happens to Mariluna?

On My Block's equally intriguing spinoff, Freeridge, premiered on Netflix on February 2, bringing back a set of familiar characters along with a set of new ones in an intriguing premise that was funny, heartfelt, and mysterious.

With eight episodes between 30 and 40 minutes, the first season of the show set up a lot of storylines and dissolved many as well. The finale episode indicated that there should be another season, which would not be impossible given that this one was quite well-made.

Freeridge, an On My Block spinoff series, is now on Netflix. A new crew is back on the block we all love. Freeridge, an On My Block spinoff series, is now on Netflix. https://t.co/XqnsA3neP6

The finale saw a lot of storylines crash into each other and some grueling discoveries that will forever change the path of some characters. Majority dealt with Rusty's (Michael Solomon) and Gloria's (played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia) relationship and a dangerous confusion between Marisol and her twin Mariluna (Peggy Blow).

It all culminated in a rather brutal finale that ended with Mariluna ultimately suffering a fate that is yet to be deciphered.

Disclaimer: If you have not seen Freeridge or are yet to finish, this is a good time to turn back. There are some major spoilers ahead of this point.

Freeridge season 1 ending: Does Mariluna die?

The end of Freeridge's finale episode left behind a lot of questions for the viewers. The entire episode had many different angles and almost resolved all of them. It began with Ines (Bryana Salaz) discovering a shocking secret about her sister; that Gloria's boyfriend was actually paid for by her uncle to act as her boyfriend.

The girls then went to Mariluna's house for Thanksgiving, leaving their ailing father behind. Ines proceeded to tell Gloria about Rusty's secret, but Gloria did not take it very well. She lashed out at her sister and told her that their mother got cancer when she was pregnant with Ines. Rusty was eventually forced to tell Gloria about the deal with her uncle, leading the latter to demean him as well.

Later, Ines and Rusty both sat outside and argued, which eventually led to a passionate kiss between the duo, shortly before Gloria walked in. However, she did not see them kissing and apologized to both of them.

Freeridge then went on to a different avenue as Mariluna proposed an interesting prospect in the form of a game which would also give Gloria and her father enough money to treat the former.

Ally🇭🇳🇮🇹 @ad022022 🏼‍♀️ 🏼‍♀️ 🏼‍♀️🤩🤩#netflix Freeridge is so good I love it and im not lying it’s amazing omg!! love this friendship they are a little chaotic but who doesn’t love chaos🏼‍♀️🏼‍♀️🏼‍♀️🤩🤩 #Freeridge Freeridge is so good I love it and im not lying it’s amazing omg!! love this friendship they are a little chaotic but who doesn’t love chaos 😭🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🤩🤩#Freeridge #netflix https://t.co/ST95hJQMvA

But things took a turn for the worse in the end. Joker and Sad Eyes appeared and mistook Mariluna for Marisol. This eventually led to a confrontation that ended in a gunshot. As everyone heard the gunshot and came out, they discovered Mariluna's body. However, this may not be the end for the fan-favorite character as the show left a lot of it to the mystery.

Among other things, Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cam (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) broke up in the last episode. Their relationship seemed shaky at times but it eventually ended in a bittersweet way, with the ex-couple deciding to remain friends afterward.

Freeridge ending: Was the box really cursed?

Freeridge @Freeridge Meet Cam, the anxious but sweet type who'll always be there to lend a hand #Freeridge Meet Cam, the anxious but sweet type who'll always be there to lend a hand #Freeridge https://t.co/iVthvbxkx8

The box was not cursed as was revealed in the last episode. Mariluna explained to Gloria that she and her twin sister loved pranks and the box was just an inside joke between them. This mystery was ultimately solved in the finale of Freeridge.

Freeridge is currently streaming on Netflix.

