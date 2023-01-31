Netflix's new comedy-drama series Freeridge will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. The show is a spinoff of the popular Netflix teen comedy series, On My Block. It focuses on a group of friends who try to undo a lethal curse that they may have unleashed.

The show stars Bryana Salez, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and many others in key roles. Freeridge is helmed by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Jamie Uyeshiro, and Jamie Dooner.

Freeridge trailer maintains a quirky and adventurous tone

The official teaser for Freeridge was released by Netflix on January 6, 2023. It offers a peek into the lives of the four main characters who set off on an epic adventure after they may have opened up a devastating curse that could ruin their lives. The trailer opens with one of the main characters saying:

''So we bought this cursed box. And now we're cursed because of it.''

The crux of the story is clearly established in the trailer without giving away any major spoilers that could ruin viewers' experience. Overall, the trailer maintains a quirky and adventurous tone that fans of teen comedies would certainly enjoy.

Here's a short description of the new series, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia), Ines (Bryana Salaz), Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cam (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) are your new Core Four, bound to fall into a mind-bending mystery — and, perhaps, a little puppy love — as they happen upon a box that may just be cursed.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer for Freeridge, viewers can look forward to a hilarious comedy series that explores the adventurous lives of four tight-knit friends who unintentionally set off a curse that seems to have come back to haunt them.

The series reportedly consists of a total of eight episodes, all of which are expected to drop on the same day on Netflix, on February 2, 2023.

A quick look at Freeridge cast

The comedy series stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia in one of the main roles as Gloria, who is the highly charismatic and charming leader of the group. She's extremely intelligent and mature and is described as ''unapologetically herself.''

Keyla looks terrific in the role as she perfectly embodies her character's key traits with astonishing ease. Viewers can look forward to a thoroughly impressive performance from the highly talented actress.

Apart from Freeridge, Keyla Monterroso Meijo is best known for her appearances in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Abbott Elementary, and The Estate, to name a few.

Starring alongside Keyla in another pivotal role is Bryana Salaz, who portrays the character of Ines. Ines is known to be the least emotionally mature among everyone in the group. Bryana looks equally impressive in the trailer as she effortlessly slips into her role.

Bryana Salaz's other notable film and TV acting credits include Team Kayile, Malibu Rescue, and many more. Other key cast members include Ciara Riley Wilson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and many more.

Don't forget to catch all eight episodes of Freeridge on Netflix on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

