3 unforgettable Friends moments that will leave you teary-eyed

Friends, one of the greatest TV shows ever made, is a cauldron of emotional moments. The sitcom has made fans feel as if they are a part of the plot. They consider the emotions of the characters to be their own, and this is where the success of the show lies.

Though it is pretty tough to jot down a list of only a few of the most unforgettable moments from the show, we will still give a shot at listing 3 such moments that left fans with tears in their eyes.

3 emotional moments from Friends that left viewers with watery eyes

1) Phoebe and her triplets

Friends is not just about all the funny scenes and unconventional love interests. It's also about a whole lot of sacrifices that move the viewers. One such moment is when Phoebe gives birth to triplets and wants a few moments with them.

The most moving part of this incident is that the newborn babies are not Phoebe's but her brother's. It was she who volunteered to be the surrogate mother. As Phoebe talks to the babies, bidding them goodbye, she has tears in her eyes. The moment was not only emotional for her, but for viewers as well.

2) Chandler proposing to Monica

Out of all the love interests Friends had to offer, the one between Chandler and Monica will always be special, because it wasn't an easy journey for the duo to come together.

In the episode of the proposal, we see a depressed and sad Chandler entering the apartment thinking that he has lost the love of his life, only to find Monica at the apartment decked up for the perfect proposal. The scene where these two started dancing together really moved the viewers. It was, indeed, one of the most emotional moments from the entire sitcom.

3) The finale

No fans wanted this moment to come, but eventually it did. The final few episodes of Friends was a boiling pot of emotions where fans could hardly stop themselves from crying.

With Rachel getting ready to fly to Paris, Chandler and Monica welcoming their twins, and the final goodbye of all the six main characters at Monica's apartment, all these were more than enough to emotionally taunt viewers.

However, on the positive side, the end of the show witnessed every character finally being at peace and settling down in life.

