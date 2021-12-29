‘Friends’: How did each of the characters meet?

Friends is a fascinating story of six protagonists whose friendship set benchmarks for all groups across the 90s and 2000s. In a way, it still is. One of the most fun things to think about in a group of friends is how they became a group. This story is fascinating for all groups.

Friends has so many iconic characters that it is definitely a very good story as to how this group came to be.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

How did each 'Friends' character meet all the others?

The six major characters are Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Rachael Green (Jennifer Anniston).

Monica

Monica could be considered the middle-woman to all the friends. She is related to Ross, she is a neighbor to Chandler and Joey, and Phoebe and Rachael have been her roommates.

Later on, she marries Chandler and this forms one big family, making Chandler, Monica and Ross all related.

She met Phoebe when she was looking for a roommate before the show started. Phoebe moved out but remained friends with her. She met Chandler as Ross' friend during their family Thanksgiving dinners and had a bitter rivalry. As they grew up this eased up and they became great friends after he moved in opposite to her.

She was introduced to Joey when Joey came looking for an apartment and was interviewed by Chandler.

Ross

Ross is Monica's sister and knew Rachael through her. He had a crush on Rachael since he was in ninth grade. Ross also knew Phoebe through his mutual connection with Monica, as he would often hang out with Monica's friend. But it wasn't his and Phoebe's first interaction, as he was mugged by Phoebe at a time she was living on the streets.

Ross met Chandler in college and they became roommates. Over time they were best friends and remained so after college ended. He met Joey through Chandler after the former moved in as Chandler's roommate. Over time, Ross and Joey became great friends too.

Chandler

Chandler met Ross in college and they shared a room. He was introduced to Rachael and Monica when he went to attend Ross' family parties. Chandler met Phoebe when she moved in with Monica but these events were not part of the show.

Chandler and Joey's first meeting was shown in a hilarious flashback, as Joey thought Chandler was gay and Chandler did not like Joey much. But as fate would have it, Chandler and Joey moved in together and they became best friends over their mutual interests.

Rachael

Rachael was the last to join the group of Friends, although she knew most of them from before the events of the show. Her entrance as a runaway bride kickstarted the story of Friends.

She knew Ross as Monica's brother, as she and Monica were best friends since their childhood. She met Chandler in one of Geller family parties from the time Ross and Chandler were still in college.

She was introduced to Ross and Joey when she met them at the cafe the first time she came.

Phoebe

Phoebe met Monica when she was looking for an apartment before the events of the show. She stayed in her apartment for some time but moved out because of Monica's excess neatness. Phoebe met Chandler and Joey during the time she was Monica's roommate and met Ross through Monica.

Joey and Phoebe instantly clicked and remained good friends from then on. Phoebe was first introduced to Rachael when Rachael ran into the cafe after escaping her wedding.

Joey

Joey was the last one to be introduced to any of the members of Friends. Joey first met Chandler while looking for a place to stay. They became roommates and subsequently best friends. He became Monica's neighbor and good friend.

Joey met Ross through Chandler and they formed a very tight trio. He met Phoebe when she was Monica's roommate and subsequently his neighbor. Joey met Rachael when she walked into the cafe at the start of Friends.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider