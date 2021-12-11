Friends: 3 reasons why Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe Buffay should have dated

Across the ten seasons, Friends had some beautiful relationships that thoroughly entertained viewers. Rachel and Ross' on-and-off relationship has always been a subject of scrutiny, while Monica and Chandler's is probably the best on-screen relationship. That left Joey and Phoebe uncoupled within the group of friends. In the end, Phoebe married Mike, and Joey remained single, but there is no denying that the two shared amazing chemistry throughout Friends.

Phoebe and Joey had a strong and unique connection throughout the length of the sitcom. One can't help but wonder what it would have been like had they ended up together.

Three reasons why Joey and Phoebe would have made a great couple in 'Friends'

1) They were both eccentric and delightfully weird

Phoebe and Joey were two of the most reckless characters in Friends who lived on their own terms. They were equally kooky and completed each other. Whether it was Phoebe's tone-deaf musical abilities or Joey's substandard acting, they both valued each other's talent when no one else did. Phoebe indulged in Joey's childish antics more than anyone else, from playing nonsensical games with each other to pretending to be his agent. While Joey always had Phoebe's back and made sacrifices to support her weirdness, whether it meant giving up meat or buying a bunch of Christmas trees.

2) They had a future planned together

Like Monica and Chandler, Phoebe and Joey had a back-up marriage pact. While both Ross and Joey were Phoebe's back-ups, we all know Joey would have been a much better pick if she didn't get married. They kissed more than any platonic pair in the group! Apart from the obvious chemistry between the two, Joey was also a much more reliable partner. The two of them might be commitment-phobic when it came to other people, but they had no hard time committing to each other. Even after seeing each other on a regular basis at Monica's place or the coffee shop, Phoebe and Joey had separate monthly dinner plans.

3) They were both confident and undervalued

Phoebe and Joey were the most self-confident characters in Friends. They knew exactly what they wanted and were unapologetic for their quirks and choices. Apart from their friends on the show, viewers also considered them clueless and reckless. Therefore, no one could have understood them better than they did each other as they had their own tangents. In a nutshell, they were perfect for each other.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar