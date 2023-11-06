From Drug accusation to eye twitch: Where is Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck now?

Hannah Ferrier, the former Chief Stewardess on Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean, found herself at the center of a storm that swept her away from the high seas of reality television. Her tenure on the show was marked by her assertive leadership and a no-nonsense approach to managing her crew and the expectations of guests aboard the luxury yacht.

Hannah’s journey on the show came to an abrupt halt during the fifth season when she was confronted and subsequently dismissed by Captain Sandy Yawn for having undeclared medication on board. This incident sparked discussions among viewers and industry insiders about the pressures faced by yacht crew and the strict adherence to maritime law.

Since then, Ferrier has charted a new course in her life, embracing motherhood and entrepreneurship while still keeping a foothold in the world of reality TV through new ventures.

Does Hannah Ferrier on Below Deck have a drug problem?

Hannah Ferrier's journey from the deck of a super-yacht to the heart of a media storm encapsulates her dramatic exit from Below Deck Mediterranean. Known for her direct approach and expertise in luxury hospitality, Hannah's career on the Bravo series was cut short in a swirl of controversy.

The discovery of Valium and a CBD pen in her possession without a prescription on board – a violation of maritime law – led to her dismissal by Captain Sandy Yawn.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Hannah expressed her disappointment upon her exit from the show:

"Honestly, it's so sad to me because it's five years of my life that I dedicated to this show. It changed and grew so much since Season 1 in Greece. I think just above anything I'm just really sad that it's ended that way…Obviously, it's just not a very nice way to end. But at the same time, I've had an outpouring of support from fans and things like that," she stated.

In the wake of her departure from Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah Ferrier has transitioned from the confinements of a yacht to the expansiveness of entrepreneurial ventures and the joys of motherhood. With the birth of her daughter, Ava, Hannah has experienced a profound shift in priorities, embracing the role of a parent with the same fervor she once devoted to her career at sea.

Professionally, Hannah Ferrier has leveraged her expertise in the yachting industry to launch the Ocean International Training Academy. This online platform, co-founded with fellow Below Deck alum Anastasia Surmava, offers a beacon of guidance for those aspiring to the yachting profession.

The academy's curriculum is designed to prepare students for the unique challenges of yacht service, from the basics of hospitality to the nuances of living and working aboard a luxury vessel.

The infamous eye twitch that had Hannah fans puzzled

On the Reddit community r/belowdeck, fans of Below Deck Mediterranean often reminisce and comment on the memorable moments from the show. One such moment that caught the attention of viewers was Hannah Ferrier's eye twitch.

Fans reacting to Hanna Ferrier's eye twitch (Image via Reddit)

In addition to the eye twitch, another ocular expression of Hannah's was what became affectionately known as her "honey eyes." This term was coined in a podcast, Watch What Crappens, to describe the unique way Hannah's eyes lit up when she used her characteristic term of endearment, "honey".

This endearing look, often accompanied by a slight smile, contrasted with the more serious and stressed expressions that viewers were accustomed to.

Hannah Ferrier's eye twitch and "honey eyes" offered a genuine glimpse into the demanding world of yachting on Below Deck Mediterranean. These moments resonated with viewers, highlighting the balance of warmth and pressure that defined her time on the show.

As her chapter on the series closes, these small yet significant details linger, cementing her legacy in the hearts of fans.