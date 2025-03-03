From Michelle Trachtenberg to Tony Todd: Late actors and actresses not mentioned in Oscars In Memoriam

The Oscars 2025 were held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Apart from the performance and the award ceremony, one of the memorable features of the Oscars is the In Memoriam segment. It pays tributes to the filmmakers, executives, actors, and craftspeople who have passed away over the previous year.

During the Oscars 2025 In Memoriam segment, tributes were paid to prominent names in the industry, like James Earl Jones, Donald Sutherland, Gene Hackman, Maggie Smith, and David Lynch. However, the names of several late actors, actresses, and documentary makers were missing from the segment.

These included actresses like Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, Mitzi Gaynor, Olivia Hussey, and Linda Lavin. Meanwhile, the actors whose names weren't mentioned in the segment included Tony Todd, Alain Delon, Tony Roberts, ChancePerdomo, Martin Mull, James Darren, and Bernard Hill, along with documentary maker Morgan Spurlock.

Netizens and fans of notable Hollywood figures took to social media platforms to express their discontent over the same.

Tony Todd passed away due to cancer in November 2024, and one of his fans took to X to share their opinion on the actor not being mentioned in the In Memoriam segment.

"neither BAFTA nor The Academy included Tony Todd in their In Memoriam. livid doesn’t cover it. rest in peace, king," the fan wrote.

Netizens also stated that not mentioning Michelle Trachtenberg in the In Memoriam segment was a "huge oversight. The Gossip Girl actress was found unresponsive in her Manhattan home on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

"Not to mention Michelle Trachtenberg in #theoscars In Memoriam was a huge oversight." an X user commented.

"Oscars skipping Bernard Hill in their In Memoriam you will never be forgiven" a netizen remarked

An X user called out the Academy over not including Romeo and Juliet actress Olivia Hussey in the segment honoring late actors and actresses. Olivia Hussey passed away after a battle with breast cancer in December 2024 at the age of 73.

X user expresses discontent on Olivia Hussey's absence In Memoriam segment (Image via X/ @123lgbetty)

Actor Gene Hackman, one among those honored at the 2025 Oscars In Memoriam segment

During the 97th Academy Awards, Morgan Freeman paid tribute to two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman, who passed away in February 2025 at the age of 95. The bodies of Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found at their Santa Fe house on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Morgan Freeman had worked alongside the late actor in the 1992 movie Unforgiven and the 2000 film Under Suspicion. Remembering him, in his In Memoriam tribute, Freeman spoke about something Hackman would say.

“I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,” the actor said.

Freeman noted that like everyone who had ever shared a scene with Hackman, he learned that he was a "generous performer whose gifts elevated everyone's work." He added that he spoke for everyone when he said that Gene Hackman would be remembered for his work and a lot more, finishing his tribute by saying,

"Rest in peace, my friend."

Apart from Gene Hackman, celebrities honored at the Oscars 2025 In Memoriam segment included screenwriter and director Jeff Baena and The Notebook fame Gena Rowlands.

Tributes were also paid to singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson, The Shining actress Shelley Duvall, and comedian Bob Newhart, among other prominent names.

The award ceremony also featured a tribute to the late music producer Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024 at the age of 91. The tribute to Jones featured Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah, who welcomed Queen Latifah on stage, and she performed Ease on Down the Road from The Wiz produced by Quincy Jones.

