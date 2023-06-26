FROM season 2 episode 10 ending explained: Did Tabitha die?

The finale of the second season of the MGM+ series FROM was released on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Directed by Jack Bender, the episode was titled Once Upon a Time? and ended the second season with a shocking conclusion. It saw Tabitha get transported back to the real world and was shown alive and doing well. Fans of the show believe that the lighthouse she visited during the episode was a portal between the real world and the haunted town.

Fans of the show are aware of the brutality of the Fromsville town as once someone entered, they never got to leave. The fact that dangerous monsters came to ravage the place after dark only made things creepier.

FROM season 2 episode 10 ending explained: Was the lighthouse a portal?

At the end of the season finale of FROM, Tabitha was seen waking up from a deep slumber in a hospital. The doctors informed her that she had been bedridden for three days. A group of hikers had found her injured and unconscious deep in the forest. She began investigating her new habitat and realized that she had indeed been transported back to the real world.

Tabitha then gazed outside the hospital window and saw cars, boats, and human beings. Everything looked normal and nothing like the haunted town she was living in for all these days. While this ending might be vague, there are several theories as to what exactly happened here.

There is a possibility that the tower Tabitha climbed to get her answers might have been a portal between the normal world and Fromsville. When she climbed the lighthouse, she briefly interacted with a young boy. The child didn't look evil but he pushed her out of the tower. Maybe he did that only because he thought that Tabitha was running out of time.

This was the very same tower Victor's sister had drawn before going. Victor had previously explained to Tabitha that when he was young, his mother and sister left him and never came back. It was possible that his mother and sister visited the very same lighthouse and were transported back to the real world in the same fashion as Tabitha.

However, it was also revealed that Victor had found his mother's corpse near the faraway tree. This means that there is also a possibility that Tabitha has died in the world of Fromsville but is still alive in the real world. The last possibility is that when Tabitha fell out of the tower and into the real world, her injured body was found by hikers. The same couldn't be said for Victor's mother.

Nevertheless, Season 2 of the show was much better than Season 1. It feels like every time there is an answer, fans are bombarded with newer and more confusing questions. While there has been no news of another season, viewers are hopeful about an announcement soon.

FROM synopsis and more

The show is created by John Griffin and has an official synopsis given by MGM+.

"FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night," the synopsis reads.

The long list of executive producers of the show includes Anthony and Joe Russo, Rola Bauer, Lindsay Dunn, Michael Wright, Nancy Cotton, Mike Larocca, Jack Bender, John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, and many more.

