FROM on MGM+ season 2 episode 7 recap: What did the clinic team do to the monster's corpse?

The new season of FROM is getting more intense with each episode as it finally feels like the story has picked up the pace. Fans had earlier complained that every episode felt stretched, but that opinion is now changing rapidly. It looks like the progress in the recent episodes is a welcoming change, which includes discovering the truth about the town.

Episode 7 of FROM is titled Belly of the Beast and saw the clinic crew dissecting the body of the dead monster they had discovered. By doing so, they hoped to find something about what was happing to the residents of the mysterious town.

This episode was directed by Brad Turner and written by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner. It aired on MGM+ on June 4, 2023.

FROM on MGM+ season 2 episode 7 recap: Which character was pregnant, and why was it surprising?

After Ellis got stabbed, Fatima revealed to Kristi that she was pregnant. However, she kept the news from Ellis. The clinic team was wondering how to handle the monster's body that they found, but they finally decided to bring the body in and learn more about the monster's anatomy. As such, the team kept this a secret from everyone else.

After Donna locked Dale in a room in the Colony house, she welcomed Ellis and Fatima. Jim and Tabitha argued during breakfast and Jim interacted with Randall. The team then began preparing to dissect the monster's corpse. Victor revealed to Ethan why he was being rude to him and they both had a meaningful conversation.

Evidently, the clinic team was frightened to dissect the monster. Tabitha and Jade shared their stories about being attacked in the woods by the soldier. Meanwhile, Jim and Randall theorized among themselves that whatever was happening in the town could be a part of a massive experiment. Following this, Elgin asked Julie to for a walk.

The team then started cutting the monster but soon got scared after it began moving. Fatima then revealed to Donna that she was pregnant, which was unexpected since she was told that she could never have a child.

After that, Jade and Tabitha discussed the various things they saw in the woods, and she finally revealed to him the creepy symbols she had seen in the tunnel. Meanwhile, the clinic team began dissecting the monster. Upon close inspection, they discovered that the creature was human from the inside. However, its organs were dry.

This sight made Kristi frustrated, and she began stabbing the corpse. Elgin and Julie spoke to each other and Elgin revealed that he was supposed to remember something from the dream he had on the bus but he couldn't recall what. Fatima got ready to tell Ellis about her pregnancy. Boyd wanted to make Kenny deputy again but the latter declined. Julie then suggested Elgin take a bath. During his bath, he heard the music box and got dragged underwater by an unknown force.

FROM on MGM+ synopsis

Created by John Griffin, the first season of the show premiered on February 20, 2022. The ongoing/second season premiered on April 23, 2023.

As per MGM, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night."

FROM stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Shaun Majumder, Scott McCord, Ricky He, and several others.

