Can OlaPlex cause infertility? Ban explained as harmful ingredient in No. 3 bottles sparks concern

Popular hair perfector OlaPlex came under scrutiny as one of its ingredients was recently linked to infertility and being potentially harmful to unborn children.

Reports suggest that the brand’s bestselling No. 3 bottles contain Butylphenyl methylpropional or lilial that is considered to be “reprotoxic.” The term is used to define a product that is likely to have a negative effect on the reproductive system and development of fetuses.

Everything to know about the OlaPlex ingredient ban

Lilial's classification as reprotoxic was carried out in 2020. The latest concern comes shortly after EU countries and Northern Ireland ordered suppliers to ban all products containing butylphenyl methylpropional by March 1, 2022. Meanwhile, the Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfumery Association (CTPA) also confirmed that Great Britain is likely to follow a similar ban.

Meanwhile, hair perfector OlaPlex has been named as one of the brands containing lilial in its product formula. In an official statement, the company mentioned:

“While lilial was previously used as a fragrance in the OLAPLEX No. 3 Hair Perfector, it was never an active or functional ingredient.”

The brand also mentioned that it removed lilial from its existing No. 3 Hair Perfector amid rising concerns:

"Out of an abundance of caution, we proactively removed lillial from our No.3 Hair Protector globally and have not sold products using this ingredient in the UK or EU since January of 2022.”

princess patra @petratara_ Just seen that this ingredient in @olaplex no.3 has been banned in the UK due to its links to female infertility.

Cutting Room hairstylist Bana Chowdhury told LADBible that the Surrey-based salon has never faced any issues surrounding the presence of lilial in OlaPlex No. 2 bottles:

“Hair salons mainly use Olaplex one and two and number two has got the same ingredient which is mentioned [as being “reprotoxic”] but to be fair, we’ve never had any problems.”

She also said that as a hairdresser, she is “pleased” with the product and has never heard their clients facing any problems. However, Chowdhury also mentioned that the No. 3 bottles made for home-use could have issues depending on how consumers are using the product.

Pregnancy and endocrinology expert Dr Gareth Nye also spoke to the publication regarding the issue. He said that any effect of the product on fertility goes unnoticed until a woman plans to conceive:

"Unfortunately for women, any changes in fertility won't be present until you attempt to conceive.”

Tyla @Tyla Olaplex users have been warned about a link to infertility and harm to foetuses

The doctor also said that women should seek professional help if they notice a change in their reproductive health regardless of their history with the usage of the product as several changes can be signs of other conditions such as “endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome or cancer."

Baby or Bust fertility podcast host and reproductive endocrinologist, Dr Lora Shahine, told Tyla that while experts are currently learning about the impact of reproductive toxins on fertility, many products containing such chemicals, like carcinogens and endocrine disruptors can affect consumers as their impact add up.

Meanwhile, CTPA said that the legislative process for BMHCA [lilial] started before the UK left the EU and is expected to take place in Great Britain in the future:

“It is important to stress that the CMR classification of BHMCA and the ban now in force in the EU, and expected in GB in the future, is based on the hazardous properties a substance might have under a 'worst case' situation and does not take account of whether there is any risk associated with specific uses or exposures.”





Who started their #olaplexjourney with @OLAPLEX N°.3? If yes there is a reason, one is sold every 5 seconds!

CTPA also said that consumers who have bought cosmetic and personal care products containing BMHCA should know that the products are still safe to use.

Consumers express concern over use of OlaPlex

Rumors of OlaPlex being linked to infertility sparked concerns among consumers (Image via sage/Twitter)

OlaPlex is often considered to be one of the best at-home and in-salon hair perfectors that works towards repairing and strengthening bonds in the hair structure.

It is reportedly used one to three times a week and is known as a “miracle” product for successfully reviving damaged, coloured and bleached hair.

As the news surrounding the lilial ban in the EU and the presence of the ingredient in the product came to light, several consumers took to Twitter to express their concern and confusion regarding the situation:

R🤍 @RabReports Olaplex will be banned in the UK soon after it’s been linked to having adverse effects on fertility, as well as on the development of a foetus. Olaplex will be banned in the UK soon after it’s been linked to having adverse effects on fertility, as well as on the development of a foetus.

*✧･ﾟ:* ✧*:･ﾟ✧ @busymindf reminder: olaplex hair perfector is going to be banned in most of Europe for an ingredient that causes infertility. I’m honestly stopping olaplex all together painfully reminder: olaplex hair perfector is going to be banned in most of Europe for an ingredient that causes infertility. I’m honestly stopping olaplex all together painfully

teeeejaaaay @tanishajasmine6 Just spent alot of money on Olaplex products just to hear they’re getting banned because there’s things linked to infertility? My luck guys Just spent alot of money on Olaplex products just to hear they’re getting banned because there’s things linked to infertility? My luck guys 😭

rayan @t3betrayy olaplex is banned in the UK from next month onwards because it affects fertility???? olaplex is banned in the UK from next month onwards because it affects fertility????

mango @mangoes_cherry i can’t believe that after being hyped as the best hair product ever, olaplex is getting banned in the uk and eu i can’t believe that after being hyped as the best hair product ever, olaplex is getting banned in the uk and eu

m @fuckoffplshaha olaplex is getting banned WHAT olaplex is getting banned WHAT

Janine🇰🇪 @janineotieno I bet the one chemical in Olaplex thats being banned due to links to infertility is the one ingredient that stops my hair from snapping 🙃 I bet the one chemical in Olaplex thats being banned due to links to infertility is the one ingredient that stops my hair from snapping 🙃

kate⛅️ @hiyakateg clearing things up bc seeing a lot of misinformation.

1. no theyre not banning olaplex

2. the banned ingredient has been used in thousands of products, not just olaplex, but since the ban, companies have changed their ingredients to remove lilial. that is all. clearing things up bc seeing a lot of misinformation. 1. no theyre not banning olaplex2. the banned ingredient has been used in thousands of products, not just olaplex, but since the ban, companies have changed their ingredients to remove lilial. that is all.

Alicia✨| Queen of Bodycare @alicialartey FYI olaplex has not been banned in the U.K. it’s a specific ingredient that has been banned by my understanding, olaplex can manufacture without it FYI olaplex has not been banned in the U.K. it’s a specific ingredient that has been banned by my understanding, olaplex can manufacture without it

carol @carollhawaa if y’all get Olaplex banned in the US im going to off myself if y’all get Olaplex banned in the US im going to off myself

As reactions continue to pour in online, Tyla mentioned that the ingredient is still listed in many online beauty stores, including Beauty Bay, ASOS, Feel Unique and Space NK, among others.

Although the ingredient is set to be removed from OlaPlex before the March ban comes into effect in the EU and Northern Ireland, the product is allegedly witnessing continued sales in the UK with the banned ingredient still present.

