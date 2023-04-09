“Invisible monster on the loose”: Details explored as NASA Hubble spots black hole weighing as much as 20 million suns

NASA has recently made a shocking revelation about a “runaway” black hole that is allegedly tearing through the universe. The American government agency claimed that a massive black hole is of colossal proportions and hurtling through space at a shocking velocity, surpassing all known records. Its weight, equivalent to that of 20 million suns, has left a trail of stars spanning a distance of 200,000 light-years, twice the size of Milky Way galaxy.

Furthermore, scientists have stated that it has an unbelievable speed, as it can complete the journey from Earth to the Moon, a distance of 237,674 miles, in a mere 14 minutes. Talking about the same, NASA said in a press release:

“There’s an invisible monster on the loose. The black hole is streaking too fast to take time for a snack.”

As per the scientists, the black hole has also created a trail of new stars. The experts at NASA also talked about its location and stated that it can be found at the end of the column of its parent galaxy.

Latest in space 🪐 @latestinspace NASA has discovered a ‘runaway’ black hole barreling through space so fast that it could travel from Earth to the Moon in 14 minutes



It’s left behind a never-before-seen 200,000 light-year-long trail of newborn stars NASA has discovered a ‘runaway’ black hole barreling through space so fast that it could travel from Earth to the Moon in 14 minutes It’s left behind a never-before-seen 200,000 light-year-long trail of newborn stars https://t.co/L9zbTMxtxG

A "runaway" black hole that is 7.5 billion light-years away triggers star formation by plowing into gas

According to NASA's Hubble, there are two possible explanations for the heating and shock of gas in the vicinity of the black hole. One theory is that its movement causes the gas to experience intense pressure and temperature.

Another supposition suggests that a disk of matter, known as an accretion disk, surrounding the "invisible monster" is emitting radiation that heats the gas. These scientific findings have shed new light on the mysterious behavior of black holes.

Hubble @NASAHubble



Hubble detected evidence of a "runaway" black hole that was ejected from its host galaxy after a tussle between it and two other black holes. Find out more: Two's company, and three's a crowd... even when it comes to black holes!Hubble detected evidence of a "runaway" black hole that was ejected from its host galaxy after a tussle between it and two other black holes. Find out more: go.nasa.gov/3KNoLxf Two's company, and three's a crowd... even when it comes to black holes!Hubble detected evidence of a "runaway" black hole that was ejected from its host galaxy after a tussle between it and two other black holes. Find out more: go.nasa.gov/3KNoLxf https://t.co/5qUlaRsVmF

Pieter van Dokkum of Yale University also talked about the “monster on the loose” and said:

“We think we’re seeing a wake behind the black hole where the gas cools and is able to form stars. So, we’re looking at star formation trailing the black hole. What we’re seeing is the aftermath. Like the wake behind a ship we’re seeing the wake behind the black hole.”

Furthermore, scientists have claimed that the sighting, which was accidentally captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, is unlike anything seen before and has left the scientific community in awe. Professor van Dokkum also talked about the trail of stars and described it as “quite astonishing, very, very bright and very unusual.” He said:

“This is pure serendipity that we stumbled across it. I was just scanning through the Hubble image, and then I noticed that we have a little streak. I immediately thought, ‘Oh, a cosmic ray hitting the camera detector and causing a linear imaging artifact.’ When we eliminated cosmic rays, we realised it was still there. It didn’t look like anything we’ve seen before.”

Girl In Space  @ExploreCosmos_



We have known for decades that space isn’t soundless (Einstein predicted this).

Black holes don't emit a sound that can be recorded. However, sound waves, a compression... 1/ #NASA released a chilling audio clip of a supermassive black hole located 250 million light-years away.We have known for decades that space isn’t soundless (Einstein predicted this).Black holes don't emit a sound that can be recorded. However, sound waves, a compression... 1/ #NASA released a chilling audio clip of a supermassive black hole located 250 million light-years away.We have known for decades that space isn’t soundless (Einstein predicted this). Black holes don't emit a sound that can be recorded. However, sound waves, a compression... 1/ https://t.co/UCGB7UtePl

Scientists also stated that it is likely to be created due to a “rare game of galactic billiards among three massive black holes.” At the same time, they shared that it is assumed that the "invisible monster" formed after two galaxies merged about 50 million years ago.

To verify the explanation for the black hole's behavior, researchers plan to employ the James Webb Space Telescope and the Chandra X-ray Observatory for subsequent observations. This will allow scientists to delve deeper into the characteristics of the black hole, potentially unraveling more secrets about its movement and the surrounding gas.

Poll : 0 votes