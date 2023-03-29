“Everything reminds me of her”: Discovery of supermassive black hole facing Earth sparks hilarious memefest online 

The direction of a supermassive black hole situated at the core of a distant galaxy named PBC J2333.9-2343 has been altered, and it is now pointed towards the Earth. This has been confirmed by a group of international astronomers who have subsequently reclassified the galaxy.

As per scientists, this cosmic object is located approximately 657 million light-years away, and it has now undergone a significant transformation. With this, the galaxy at its heart has become the focus of attention due to its unexpected shift in orientation.

Speaking about the same, Dr Lorena Hernandez-Garcia from the Royal Astronomical Society said:

"We started to study this galaxy as it showed peculiar properties. Our hypothesis was that the relativistic jet of its supermassive black hole had changed its direction, and to confirm that idea we had to carry out a lot of observations."

Furthermore, as per scientists, the galaxy has now rotated 90 degrees and is now pointing its centre towards the earth. This sparked a memefest on social media as soon as netizens learned about the development. One social media user commented on the same and said:

“Everything reminds me of her.”

Social media buzzes with amusing memes and reactions to the black hole shifting its direction

Word spreads around quickly on social media. The recent news of a supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy being directed towards the Earth has caused quite a stir among social media users.

While the alignment of a black hole with the Earth is a rare occurrence, it has also sparked a wave of amusement on social media platforms.

As users flock to share their humorous takes on the cosmic event, memes and reactions have flooded the internet, reflecting the public's fascination with the mysteries of the universe.

Here are some of the most hilarious and creative reactions to the news:

Researchers claim that the black hole stretches 40 times the size of the Milky Way: More details explored

While scientists are currently unsure as to what might have sparked the change in the direction of the black hole, several people speculated that the galaxy PBC J2333.9-2343 changed its direction due to an alleged collision with some other galaxy.

At the same time, scientists from the Royal Astronomical Society have shed light on a fascinating discovery and claimed that the black hole measures nearly 4 million light-years across, which is almost 40 times larger than the Milky Way.

On the other hand, the blackhole pointing towards the earth has made the galaxy a “blazar,” which is a galaxy with jet points on our planet. As per the scientists, these blazars are high-energy objects.

However, at the moment, scientists have no clue about how the direction of the blackhole can affect our galaxy and the earth, specifically and researchers are currently investigating more about the phenomena.

