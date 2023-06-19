FROM is getting darker with every passing episode. The show's first season managed to introduce the audience to the characters but season 2 has only surged tensions in the town.

The show narrates the story of a town that is ravaged by supernatural forces. Furthermore, once you enter this town, you can never leave.

This episode titled Ball of Magic Fire saw our heroes discovering that if a person went to sleep, he/she would be mutilated by supernatural forces. This episode was directed by Jack Bender and written by John Griffin & Jeff Pinkner. It aired on June 18, 2023, on MGM+.

FROM season 2 episode 9 recap: What happened to Paula?

Boyd and Kenny entered Reggie's house and found Paula mutilated in bed. Something happened to her when she was asleep and everyone was warned not to sleep. Julia told him about Jim being at the RV.

Outside, Jim tried to rescue Donna from Randall but Randall attacked him. Boyd showed up and made him put his knife down. But Randal threw the vans' keys in the jungle and the rest were forced to go to the RV.

Julie and Ethan worried about Jim being in the woods while Sara and Kenny discussed the endless possibilities of what happened to the people who died.

Everyone soon realized that Danna was missing. Boyd handcuffed Randall after he and Jim made it there. Ellis and Kristi talked about Fatima's pregnancy, and Tabitha and Jade discussed the picture Victor found and how it was similar to her dream.

Meanwhile, Boyd prepared the gun and bullets with the monster's bile and surrounded the RV. Donna suggested they let Randall go out and shoot the monsters. The monsters stopped walking toward the RV and everyone started hearing the music box play. Marielle began destroying the room at the colony house because she believed there was something in it.

Kristi helped her calm her down and she then asked her to strap her to the bed.

FROM synopsis

Created by John Griffin the official synopsis of FROM reads:

"FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night."

Multichannel News interviewed showrunner John Griffin, who revealed that Season 2 will be way more horrifying than Season 1. He said:

"Season one was very much about getting to know these people that are trapped in this place and getting to know the place itself. In season two, we have the opportunity to really delve deeper into their experiences in both ways you would expect and ways you wouldn’t expect."

He continued:

"We go a little deeper into the horror experience as well as the emotional experience that our characters are going through,"

FROM stars Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Scott McCord as Victor, Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri, and several others.

A huge list of executive producers includes Nancy Cotton, Anthony and Joe Russo, Jack Bender, John Griffin, Mike Larocca, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Rola Bauer, Lindsay Dunn, and Michael Wright.

