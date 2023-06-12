FROM season 2 episode 8 recap: What happened to the monster's dead body?

There are times when season 2 of FROM seems monotonous, but the truth is that it's advancing at a very subtle pace. While every citizen of this crazy town is consumed by questions, some of them are making efforts to find answers. This revolutionary new horror drama showcases the creepy occurrences of a mysterious town.

This episode, titled Forest for the Trees, saw Boyd and Kenny burning the monster's corpse after extracting its bile to make bullets. It was written by John Griffin and Vivian Lee and released on MGM+ on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

FROM season 2 episode 8 recap: Why did Tabitha warn Victor?

The episode began with Kenny waking up from a confusing dream. Upon waking, he realized that he had a wound on his forearm. Jim and Randall were continuing their research about the truth of the town while Sara told Byod that it was best if she returned to the woods. Tabitha finally showed Victor the tunnels.

Boyd asked Donna to give Sara a job. He then discussed with Elgin the dream he had in the previous episode, where Elgin almost suffocated in his sleep. Byod had produced the bile from the monster's corpse and suggested they make bullets using it. This could have been the only way to kill the monsters in the town. Jade yelled at Victor because he did not tell him about the symbols in the tunnels.

Tabitha warned Victor to quit looking for answers because whoever did that in the past didn't survive. He proceeded to tell her what his mother told him the night the unfortunate events took place. Meanwhile, Kenny and Boyd began the process of making bullets. Marielle had sensed that something was wrong with the monster's corpse in the other room.

When the team entered to check on the monster's body, they saw several cicadas scavenging its remains. This prompted Kenny to tell the rest of the team about his bizarre dream from the previous night.

Victor and Tabitha went to the car cemetery and found some drawings, but they were made by his dead sister Eloise. Victor became emotional when he saw the drawing as he missed Eloise. He recalled the night when she had seen her for the last time.

Boyd finally told Donna about the monster's corpse, and they went to check it out. They saw that all the cicadas had disappeared, so they decided to burn its body. Randal was observing this entire ordeal from a distance. After some time, he approached Donna and apologized to her. They even agreed to talk.

Boyd and Kenny finally burned the monster's corpse. Victor and Tabitha kept inspecting Eloise's drawings. He revealed to her how her mother wanted to save children from a particular tower Eloise had drawn. This was during the night of the tragedy.

In the town, Kenny heard the sound of buzzing. A man exited a house. He was covered in blood and screaming for help. The episode ended with Jim going to the RV to catch up with Randall. But in a twist of events, Randall had tied Donna to a tree.

FROM on MGM+ synopsis

The official synopsis of the horror/drama reads,

"The show unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the forest including the terrifying creatures that come out at night."

Its long list of executive producers includes Rola Bauer, Lindsay Dunn, Michael Wright, Nancy Cotton, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Jack Bender, and several others.

