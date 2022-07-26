Fuerza Regida Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy and more

California-based quartet Fuerza Regida have announced additional tour dates across the United States of America. They have an upcoming show scheduled to take place in Phoenix on July 29 with the last show slated to take place on December 9 at Fresno, California.

The band will also perform on August 19 at New York's United Palace Theater, followed by three September shows in Texas, Oregon, and Georgia. Starting in October, the band will again head to Texas with stops in San Antonio, Hidalgo, Sugarland, and Irving. They will then move to Denver, Las Vegas, and Sacramento. The band will then play their final Texas show of the tour in Austin, after which they will travel to Washington, Los Angeles, and California.

See the band's full schedule below. Calle 24, who collaborated with the band on Que Esta Pasando, will accompany the band on tour.

Fuerza Regida 2022 Tour tickets

Fuerza Regida @FuerzaRegidafr 🏻 Video Oficial En Vivo, Ya disponible por el canal de Fuerza Regida #fuerzaregida #chingasatumadre #ranchohumilde #streetmob CHINGAS A TU MADREVideo Oficial En Vivo, Ya disponible por el canal de Fuerza Regida CHINGAS A TU MADRE ✊🏻💔 Video Oficial En Vivo, Ya disponible por el canal de Fuerza Regida 🎬🎥 #fuerzaregida #chingasatumadre #ranchohumilde #streetmob https://t.co/Forumwn5yR

Tickets for the Fuerza Regida Del Barrio Hasta Aqui tour will be available for purchase via Live Nation. Artist and Citi card members pre-sales will be available starting July 26 at 10.00 am PT. A Live Nation presale will go live on July 27 from 10.00 am to 10.00 PT (fans will have to use the code Electric). General public tickets will be available starting July 28 at 10.00 am PT.

Fuerza Regida 2022 Tour Dates

July 29 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

August 19 – New York, NY at United Palace Theater

September 03 – El Paso, TX at UTEP Don Haskins Center

September 09 – Philadelphia, PA at Made in America 2022

September 16 – Portland, OR at Theater of the Clouds

September 25 – Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena

October 07 – San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum

October 08 – Hidalgo, TX at Payne Arena

October 14 – Sugarland, TX at Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

October 21 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 23 – Denver, CO at Bellco Theater

October 28 – Las Vegas, NV at Michelob ULTRA Arena

October 30 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

November 05 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

November 13 – Kennewick, WA at Toyota Arena

November 23 – Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena

December 02 – Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

December 09 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

More about Fuerza Regida

The band consists of Jose Garcia, who plays the tuba; Samuel Jaimez on the requinto; Jesus Ortiz, who is the lead guitarist; and Khrystian Ramos, who plays the six-string guitar. The group hails from San Bernardino, California, and is known for their trap music, California vibes, and flyer parties. Fuerza Regida started off as a local cover band and later added an East LA flavour to their music.

Their music is influenced by Adriel Camacho, Hijos de Barron, and Metallica. Their songs' lyrics feature street life, Mexican culture, and love, among other things.

In a 2020 interview, Billboard quoted frontman Jesus Ortiz who said:

“In the beginning, we performed at many flyer parties and people would stop what they were doing to pay attention to our set. After nearly two years, we started noticing that we had fans outside of our city and that our music began sounding in Los Angeles. We got really happy.”

The band has appeared on various Billboard charts, including Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, Regional Mexican Airplay, Top Latin Albums, and Regional Mexican Albums charts. They are known for their hits, including Radicamos en South Central, Sigo Chambeando, and Malos Pasos. Their album Del Barrio Hasta Aqui debuted at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart on July 13, 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far