Fujii Kaze announces new single ‘Michi Teyu Ku (Overflowing)’ and U.S. concerts: Dates, venues, tickets, & all we know so far

Fujii Kaze, a Japanese singer-songwriter, has announced his new single Michi Teyu Ku(Overflowing) as well as a series of US concerts. The single is the theme of the upcoming movie April Come She Will and will be released on March 15, 2024, on YouTube, a week before the release of the movie on March 22, 2024.

The announcement read as translated by X,

"Prior to the movie's release, it has been decided that distribution will start on March 15th (Friday) and the music video will be released on YouTube. The URL of the music video will be announced at a later date."

Fujii Kaze announced the new track as well as two concert dates in the US via a post on the official Fujii Kaze Staff X(formerly known as Twitter) page on March 11, 2024.

Several presales for the concerts will be available. Live Nation presale as well as Official Platinum presales for the Apollo Theater show are currently ongoing and are available only in limited numbers.

Goldenvoice, American Express, and AXS Premium presales for the United Theater for March 14, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed via the official AXS page for the concert.

Tickets for the concerts will be available from March 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time at the official website of the two venues or via Ticketmaster or AXS. Ticket prices for public tickets have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

More details about Fujii Kaze's new single and US concerts

Fujii Kaze elaborated on the upcoming single in an exclusive interview with Billboard Japan, stating:

"In writing a song for the movie April Come She Will, I was enthusiastic about writing a so-called love song for the first time in my life, but what I ended up with was the same as what Iʼve been singing so far. What has a beginning has an end. Love is not something you ask for, but something you already have. The more you give, the more it becomes ‘Overflowing'."

The upcoming movie is based on the novel of the same name by Genki Kawamura and is an epic love story about a Psychiatrist and his disappeared fiance and lost first love.

The dates and venues for two US 2024 concerts are given below:

May 30, 2024 - Los Angeles, California, at United Theater

June 2, 2024 - New York City, New York, at Apollo Theater

Fujii Kaze started his music career as a cover artist in his early teenage years, with his uploaded covers on YouTube generating millions of views. The singer started his professional music career in 2019, releasing his debut studio album, Help Ever Hurt Never, on May 20, 2020, via Universal Sigma and Records. The album peaked at number 2 on the Japanese album chart.

The singles from the album were later rereleased as EPs, each garnering their chart successes. This was followed by the singer's second studio album, Love All Serve All, on March 23, 2022. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Japanese studio album.

Speaking about his two albums and the singles within, the singer stated in an exclusive interview with Billboard Japan on September 29, 2023, stating:

"With Matsuri I feel really confident about the sound of the song, the way I sing it, and my flow. When I made it, I realized that this was the sound I wanted to have going forward."

The singer continued:

"Shinunoga E-wa and Matsuri were my favorites, too. So the popularity of them gave me the confidence in sharing what I truly felt was cool."

Fujii Kaze released his last single, Hana, on October 13, 2023. The single peaked at number 6 on the Japanese single charts Japan Hot 100 and Japan Combined Singles Orican chart respectively.