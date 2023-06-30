Futurama revival cast list and characters explored

Prepare to blast off into the future once again as Futurama is getting released on July 24 soon. After Hulu's exciting announcement, fans of the beloved animated sitcom created by Matt Groening (the mastermind behind The Simpsons), have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of new episodes filled with the hilarious and thrilling adventures of cryogenically preserved humans, robots, and space creatures.

The show's plot follows the accidental freezing and subsequent awakening of Fry, a pizza-delivery boy who finds himself 1,000 years in the future. Taken in by his descendant, an elderly and eccentric scientist who owns a small cargo delivery service, Fry embarks on a series of zany adventures alongside a crew that includes Capt. Leela, Hermes, Amy, Bender, and Dr. Zoidberg.

Over its almost ten-year run, the show delivered 140 episodes, each lasting 30 minutes, spread across seven seasons. The revival is set to bring back a talented cast of voice actors who have brought the iconic characters to life throughout the show's original run.

Futurama revival series' cast and character details

1) Billy West as Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg, Zapp Brannigan, and more

Billy West is a renowned voice actor known for his versatility and comedic timing. Apart from Futurama, he has lent his voice to numerous animated shows and films.

Some of his notable roles include Stimpy in The Ren & Stimpy Show, Bugs Bunny in Space Jam, and Doug Funnie in Doug. West's ability to bring unique voices to each character has made him a fan favorite in the animation industry.

2) Katey Sagal as Turanga Leela

Katey Sagal, known for her exceptional talent in both acting and singing, voices the strong and determined character of Leela in the show. Before Futurama, Sagal gained widespread recognition for her role as Peggy Bundy in the hit sitcom Married... with Children.

She has also appeared in dramatic roles, including Gemma Teller Morrow in the critically acclaimed series Sons of Anarchy. Sagal's rich and captivating voice adds depth to Leela's character.

3) John DiMaggio as Bender

John DiMaggio provides the voice for the sarcastic and mischievous robot Bender. DiMaggio's deep and distinctive voice has made Bender one of the most beloved characters on the show.

Apart from Futurama he has an extensive voice acting career. Notably, he voiced Jake the Dog in Adventure Time, Aquaman in various DC animated projects, and Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War video game series.

4) Maurice LaMarche as Kif Kroker and various other characters

Maurice LaMarche is known for his incredible range as a voice actor. In Futurama, he voices the long-suffering Kif Kroker, as well as various other characters.

LaMarche has an impressive list of credits, including his iconic portrayal of The Brain in Pinky and the Brain. He has also provided voices for numerous animated series, such as The Real Ghostbusters, Freakazoid!, and Zootopia.

5) Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad

Phil LaMarr brings his comedic timing and vocal talent to the role of Hermes Conrad, the bureaucrat with Jamaican roots in Futurama. LaMarr has had a successful career in both voice acting and live-action roles.

He is known for voicing characters like Samurai Jack in the eponymous series and Green Lantern/John Stewart in the animated Justice League series. Additionally, LaMarr has appeared in live-action movies like Pulp Fiction.

These talented actors, with their distinct voices and incredible range, have played a significant role in shaping the beloved characters of Futurama.

Fans can look forward to their reprisal of these roles in the revival when it releases on July 24, 2023 on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes