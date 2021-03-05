First images from Space Jam 2 released as LeBron James-starrer includes multiple cameos from D.C. characters

Earlier today, LeBron James posted what were the first officially released images from the sports comedy film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film is set to be released on 16th July, 2021, and has been directed by Malcolm D. Lee. LeBron James is the lead star and producer, with Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe also part of the cast.

Earlier today, ie. 5th March 2021, LeBron James posted four official photos with quite a few D.C. characters featuring alongside him. Space Jam 2 is a sequel to the original Space Jam that was released back in 1996.

Welcome to the Space Jam.



New images from Space Jam: A New Legacy have been revealed, showing off LeBron James in action and a look at 3D-animated Bugs Bunny.https://t.co/O78ANekOMI pic.twitter.com/i8KIYab9Tk — IGN (@IGN) March 4, 2021

First pictures from Space Jam 2 released by LeBron James

The original Space Jam starred a number of NBA stars, with Michael Jordan taking the lead role. The movie featured multiple Looney Tunes stars that were all part of the official cast. Space Jam 2 also features a bunch of characters, with Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian all mentioned in the cast.

Like the original movie, Space Jam 2 also features multiple NBA stars, with Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma joining multiple WNBA stars. This includes Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, all of whom are expected to make a cameo appearance.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both feature in Space Jam 2

The original Space Jam involved Michael Jordan who was enlisted by the Looney Tunes to play in a basketball match against a group of aliens who intend to capture them. As no official information has yet been announced with respect to the plot of the movie, fans will have to wait until a later date to get more details.