Futurama Season 11: Trailer, release date and everything to know about animated series

Here's some good news for Futurama fans. The animated series is returning for its 11th season this July 24, 2023 after a hiatus of almost a decade. The series will premiere on streaming service Hulu with a run of ten episodes this summer and features original cast members like Billy West, John DiMaggio and Katey Sagal reprising their roles.

Here's the trailer for Futurama Season 11:

Going by the looks of the trailer, fans can expect a variety of new events in the storyline. With this new season, the Planet Express crew find themselves dealing with modern-day problems like cryptocurrency, the "Explovid-29" virus, cancel culture, privacy invasion, streaming TV, and immunizations.

The trailer also hints at newer romantic developments between Fry and Leela, the main characters of the series with the trailer closing on a funny intimate scene between them.

Futurama Season 11: Cryptocurrency, virus outbreak and a collision into the future

With the return of Futurama after a ten-year hiatus, fans of the series can embrace a trip down memory lane. The sci-fi, comic, adult animation series which first premiered in 1999, follows the story of Philip J. Fry, a slacker delivery boy from the 20th century who is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future, while delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999.

Created by Matt Groening, also known for The Simpsons, Futurama was first envisioned in the mid-1990s while working on the former hit series. Later, he brought writer David X. Cohen on board to work on the storylines and characters for the show. The series is set in the 30th century New York City and features as a work place sitcom essentially.

The plot revolves around Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery company with a small group of employees who fail to conform to the society of the future. The central characters of the show include the trio of Philip J Fry, Turanga Leela and Bender Bending Rodriguez, appearing in most episodes and are voiced by Billy West, Katey Sagal and John DiMaggio respectively.

Therr are other occasional main characters like Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth, Hermes Conrad, Dr. John A. Zoidberg and Amy Wong voiced by Billy West, Phill LaMarr and Lauren Tom, respectively.

With Futuruma Season 11, fans can expect a modern twist on the lives of the characters. The official synopsis of Futuruma Season 11 released by Hulu reads as:

"Long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles."

It continues to read,

".. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

Futurama Season 11: A brief episode guide

The show is scheduled for a July 24, 2023 premiere on Hulu, with the release of ten episodes for this season. Here's a brief episode guide for Futurama Season 11 with the episode title and date of its release :

The Impossible Stream - July 24,2023 Children of a Lesser Bog- July 31,2023 How The West Was 1010001- August 7,2023 Parasites Regained- August 14,2023 Related To Items You've Viewed- August 21,2023 I Know What You Did Next Xmas- August 28,2023 Rage Against The Vaccine- September 4, 2023 Zapp Gets Cancelled- September 11, 2023 The Prince and the Product- September 18,2023 All the Way Down- September 25, 2023

Futurama Season 11 is slated to premiere at July 24, 2023 on Hulu.

