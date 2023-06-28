Futurama revival: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

After a 10 year hiatus, the adult animated sitcom Futurama is coming back to screens with its eighth season on July 24, 2023 on Hulu and will release its new episodes every Monday.

Ever since the announcement, the anticipation for the return of Planet Express and its crew has created a buzz among fans. The Emmy award-winning comedy series will once again drive back nostalgia infused with hilarious episodes.

The long-standing sitcom is lauded for being exceptionally funny, sailing with two Writers Guild of America Awards. The forthcoming series will consist of 20 minute episodes and fans can expect a narrative that will center more on the adventures of the main characters interacting with robots and aliens.

Exploring the comedy realm of Futurama: Trailer and plot insights

The trailer for the upcoming season gives viewers a glimpse of excitement as the characters celebrate having a new home. We further see that the characters witness changes in the timeline that causes a falter in the flow of time.

As soon as they are hit by the realization, it is revealed that a new virus has fled, following which, they formulate a test and undergo an examination to ensure the infection caused.

The trailer stitches a hilarious moment where it's seen that one of the characters puts a Q-Tip on the nose implying that the test might involve a nasal swab. It also draws the attention of viewers suggesting that the characters in this season will meet surprising situations.

In the final episode of Futurama in season seven titled Meanwhile, a tale of love and time travel were beautifully intertwined. Fry and Leela were trapped in a frozen instant due to an unexpected malfunction with their time machine but seized the unique chance presented to them experiencing an entire lifetime together encapsulated within one eternal moment.

The harmony was interrupted when Professor Farnsworth mended their broken device which threatened their newfound existence and risked returning them back to where they began without any memory or recollection of what they shared together.

All in all, the viewers can expect a perfect junction of hilarious moments and intriguing plot elements which will keep viewers immersed in the comedy realm. The official synopsis of Futurama as per Hulu, reads:

"While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future."

The voice actors behind the curtains of the comedy series Futurama

The upcoming dramedy will feature a similar voice cast for the characters that include Billy West who will once again voice the characters of Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Zap Brannigan, and Zoidberg.

Alongside Billy would be Katey Sagal as Leela, Tress MacNeille as "Mom", Lauren Tom as Amy Wong, John DiMaggio will return as Bender, Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad Maurice LaMarche as Kif and David Herman will take up the role of Scruffy.

The series is helmed by Matt Groening and David X.Cohen who collectively fabricated a renowned sitcom The Simpsons. The pair are also the producers of the show

Futurama is slated for its release on July 24, 2023, on Hulu.

