Future and Metro Boomin announce two collaborative albums: Trailer, dates, and all you need to know

Future and Metro Boomin are two of the better-known rappers of the modern era, and last year, they floated the possibility of a full-length collaborative project. The project has now come to fruition, with the duo announcing not one but two collaborative albums.

The first album, We Don’t Trust You, will be released on March 22, 2024, while the second album, whose title is yet to be revealed, will come out on April 12, 2024. The duo announced the two albums via a post on their Instagram account on March 8, 2024.

The two albums are being released in collaboration with the Boominati label, which is also home to the soundtrack of Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse as well as other Metro Booming projects.

The first collaborative album by Future and Metro Boomin will be released on March 22

The length and tracklist of the upcoming collaborative albums We Don’t Trust You and its unnamed pair have not been announced by Future or Meto Boomin as of the writing of this article.

However, the trailer for the albums does provide a few more hints and details as to the nature of the project. The trailer features the two rappers spinning around the desert in white cars, accompanied by a voiceover that states:

"There’s a lot of f*cking garbage a*s rappers out here, running around. These n*****s ain’t supposed to be rapping, son. This game is meant for a select, simple few. A select few, man. And that’s what it is today. I don’t give a f***, ain’t nothin’ changed,we still here doing it. I don’t trust no-mother*******-body."

The last part is a direct quote from the 1996 film Bullet, specifically 2pac's voice. The film is a crime drama set in New York City against the backdrop of the aftermath of the Vietnam War as well as the start of the War on Drugs by the Regan administration, which primarily targeted BIPOC and low-income communities with discriminatory policies.

This segways into the voiceover's affirmation that they don't trust anyone, particularly if the album leans into the sphere of socially conscious rapping and provides commentary on the burgeoning growth of racism and the wider gap between the political elite and the rest of the populace in the US currently ongoing.

While the upcoming albums are the first full-length collaboration between Future and Metro Boomin, the duo have had a long history of collaboration on smaller projects.

The most prominent is Future's album DS2, which was released on July 17, 2015. The album, a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, was produced by Metro Boomin along with Southside and Zayvoten.

Also produced by the latter is Future and Drake's collaborative project, What a Time to Be Alive, which was released on September 20, 2015. The platinum-certified mixtape peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.