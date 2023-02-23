Future One Big Party Tour: Lineup, tickets, dates, venues, and more

The Future's One Big Party Tour, a collaboration between the artist and AG Entertainment, is returning for more concerts, which will take place from March 9, 2023, to April 8, 2023.

Future announced the extension via a post on their official Instagram page, stating:

Always more cities too be added. This is a global campaign

Tickets for the added concerts are presently on sale for $393 plus service charges through the tour's official website, https://onebigpartytour.com, and www.ticketmaster.com.

Future will be joined on tour by Mariah the Scientist and G Herbo

Future's new tour features a star-studded lineup with Chicago-based rapper G Herbo (born Herbert Wright), best known for his fourth studio album, 25, which debuted at the number 5 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, his second-only album to do so.

Joining G Herbo will be Mariah Amani Buckles, better known by her stage name Mariah the Scientist, who left her degree scholarship in Biology to pursue her music career, releasing her first studio album, Master, in 2019 to positive reviews, following it up with her second album, Ry Ry World, in 2021.

Also present will be rapper Caleb Zackery Toliver, aka Don Toliver, best known for his 2021 album Life of a Don, which reached the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Destiny Bailey, also known by her stage name Dess Dior, is best known for her EP Definition of Dess and her performance at Rolling Loud 2021. She is also the former girlfriend of Future.

In an interview with Billboard, Future, who is the lead artist, had the following to say about the One Big Party tour:

The One Big Party Tour has been life-changing. It helps me connect with my fans in ways that are unimaginable. The success and energy from the shows brought such excitement that I want to continue this tour for my fans in more cities. I want to create an experience that forever stays in their memories

The singer continued:

I will continue to expand by touring for all my fans around the world and elevate my shows across the globe each time I go out. I’m thankful to my fans for their priceless love and unconditional support! Let’s win again together as ONE.

The full list of venues and dates is given below:

March 9, 2023 - New Orleans, Las Vegas, at Smoothie King Center

March 12, 2023 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

March 17, 2023 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Fla Live Arena

March 19, 2023 - Jacksonville, Florida, at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

March 25, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

March 26, 2023 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Fiserv Forum

April 1, 2023 - Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

April 6, 2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 7, 2023 - Kansas City, Kansas, at T-Mobile Center

April 8, 2023 - Minneapolis, Mississippi, at Target Center

More about Future's musical career

Nayvadius DeMun Cash (Wilbur), better known by his stage name Future, began his musical career with the Dungeon Family, a southern hip-hop and funk group. He remained part of the group until 2001 when he left the group to sign on to A1 Recordings and began being mentored by Atlantan rapper Rocko, releasing ten mixtapes in the following years.

In 2012, he released his debut studio album, Pluto, which was received with positive reviews, debuting at the number 8 spot on the Billboard 200 chart and selling well over 1 million copies within the year.

Future attained critical acclaim with his back-to-back 2017 albums, eponymously titled Future and Hndrxx. Both albums debuted as chart-toppers on the Billboard 200 and Canadian Album Chart charts, making the rapper the first musician to ever debut two albums at number 1 on both charts simultaneously.

Given his commercial popularity, the rapper is regarded as one of the most influential rappers of the 21st century. He is known for blending to autotune and melody in a current trap-rap music format.

