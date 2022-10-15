What happened to G Herbo? Rapper reportedly shot at when performing at Clark University Atlanta, viral video surfaces online

G Herbo was reportedly shot at during his performance at Clark University in Atlanta. The rapper was a guest on the occasion of the college’s homecoming.

Gunshots can be heard in the video of the incident that went viral. G Herbo was performing on stage at the time. While the person recording the video dropped the phone after the firing, students can be heard scattering. Someone exclaimed loudly that they should stay down.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Shots were fired at G Herbo’s performance at Clark Atlanta’s homecoming. Sources are saying he may have been hit as well. Keep him in your prayers Shots were fired at G Herbo’s performance at Clark Atlanta’s homecoming. Sources are saying he may have been hit as well. Keep him in your prayers‼️🙏😔https://t.co/44kNaB8Hex

No injuries have been reported so far and further details are awaited.

G Herbo’s performance at Clark University was interrupted by gunshots

G Herbo was performing one of his songs at Clark University when bullets were reportedly fired at him. The viral video gives a taste of the chaos that followed the incident.

There have been no further updates on whether Herbo is safe. However, it seems that none of the audience members were injured, as indicated by the lack of complaints filed. The culprit is yet to be identified.

G Herbo's current status remains unknown (Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Herbo was invited to participate in a hip-hop concert organized by Clark University on the occasion of their homecoming. Alums usually return to the university for the event and take the opportunity to reminisce. They also mentor the current batch of students and make financial contributions to the university.

G Herbo recently spoke on mental health

While promoting his new project related to mental health, Survivor’s Remorse, the rapper told TMZ that everyone must be responsible for their well-being and should seek treatment when required.

He also said that he is aware of how his vulnerability can help his fans who are going through a similar phase. Having opted for therapy in the past when he was suffering from depression and drinking heavily, he recognizes the value of opening up about mental health.

The 27-year-old is well-known for his mixtapes like Welcome to Fazoland, Ballin Like I’m Kobe, Strictly 4 My Fans, and more. He released his first album Humble Beast in 2017. His latest album, titled 25, was released in 2021.

About the homecoming event at Clark University

While announcing the event, President George T. French had stated that they were excited to return to a full-on-ground homecoming experience after the pandemic. He had added:

“Homecoming is about alumni coming back to alma mater, sharing in fun, strengthening lifelong friendships, supporting current students, and giving back to the university. We look forward to celebrating our history, students, and alumni during an exciting week of amazing activities."

Events included the CAU Homecoming Kick-Off HBCU Gamer Fest and Powder Puff Game, Puma Experience, Homecoming Comedy Show, International Expo, and more.

Poll : 0 votes