Who is Taina Williams? All about G Herbo's girlfriend amid Ari Fletcher baby drama

Ari Fletcher has accused her ex-G Herbo’s fiancée Taina Williams of hurting her young son, Yosohn. She posted a statement regarding the same:

“How about to tell the truth for ONCE. Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying what Taina did to him while you wasn’t home and even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn’t help him and she’s mean to him and he don’t like her and s*** happened while you wasn’t home.”

Fletcher said that she would give Herbo a week to handle the situation and also specified that she doesn’t want Williams near her son anymore. She said:

“You sat up and said in front of her that my baby was lying. That’s why you haven’t seen your son foreal and that’s why he probably doesn’t want me to have no other kids because the way your other babymama treats him. When you finally came to where we live you got him for one day, posted on Instagram and left.”

Everything known about G Herbo’s fiancée

Taina Williams is mostly known as the fiancée of G Herbo. She is a social media influencer and an Instagram personality and has appeared in the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Williams has around 2.3 million followers on Instagram and has collaborated with many fashion and health brands. She has promoted HiSmile’s Teeth Whitening Kit and brands like Team Tea Blends, Fashion Novo, Prettylittlething, and more.

Williams was born on April 1, 1998, in New York and is 23 years old. Her mother, Emily Bustamante, is a famous actress, stylist, and fashion designer.

G Herbo and Taina Williams respond to Ari Fletcher’s claims

After Herbo was made aware of the situation by the Shade Room, he denied Fletcher’s accusations.

Williams stated that she has nothing but love for Herbo’s son. She said:

“I’ve allowed you to create false narratives about me in the past, but I will not let you create in this narrative when it comes to a child that I have so much love for. Anybody that knows me knows I would never lay a finger on him or any child. I have always had to hide my love for Yosohn out of respect for you & your wishes. When I met Herb I knew he was a part of the package. I signed up for this even with all the drama that came with it.”

Williams said that she would have settled the differences as an adult, but the constant attacks from Fletcher forced her to publicly defend herself.

Following Williams' response, Fletcher went on Instagram Live and demanded Williams remove Yosohn from her social media accounts and reiterated the allegations of abuse.

Fletcher also played several audio clips of a child expressing their dislike of Williams. The child is heard calling Williams mean and claims that she hurt them.

Fletcher gave birth to her son Yosohn in 2018, and G Herbo has been engaged to Williams since 2020. The pair welcomed their first child in May 2021.

