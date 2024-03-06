Future x LANVIN LAB Drop: Everything we know so far

The Future x LANVIN LAB Drop has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases in the fashion world. This collaboration between the renowned artist Future and the experimental wing of LANVIN, LANVIN LAB, merges music's rhythmic beats with fashion's dynamic expression.

The partnership has already made waves with its inaugural "PLUTO" collection. It captured the essence of the cosmos and the planet itself, setting a high bar for what's to come.

With its latest release, the collaboration continues to explore the intersection of contemporary style and elevated fashion codes. Future's insight, "Fashion is art; it’s self-expression, just like music," encapsulates the essence of this drop.

The collection is a testament to the creative outlets that both fashion and music represent in the human experience. By building off the previous "PLUTO" drop, the Future x LANVIN LAB Drop pushes the boundaries of modern fashion.

This final drop is now available in-store and online, with a diverse selection of products. The collection includes cargo jumpsuits, streamlined, buttonless suits with minimal white piping, varsity jackets and creative tees.

Accessories that stand out include a revised version of Lanvin's Cat Bag with bespoke eagle hardware and the new Lanvin Cash sneaker.

These pieces nod to classic skate styles while introducing fresh elements. The pricing and specific details on colorways and sizes can be found directly through LANVIN LAB's distribution channels.

Future x LANVIN LAB Drop is a fusion of artistic visions

Future x LANVIN LAB Drop (Image via Lanvin)

The Future x LANVIN LAB Drop is not just a collection; it's a fusion of artistic visions. Future's involvement ensures that each piece resonates with his unique aesthetic and philosophical approach to fashion.

The collection leverages Jeanne Lanvin’s affinity for symbolism, incorporating cosmic motifs across applique patches and pins. These designs showcase elements like NASA and Pluto, connecting the cosmic theme with fashion-forward design.

Future x LANVIN LAB Drop (Image via Lanvin)

Among the anticipated pieces, the cargo jumpsuit and the sleek, buttonless suit stand out. They represent the collection's depth from casual to elegant. The varsity jackets and tees lend a classic but modern touch to the collection.

The introduction of the Lanvin Cash sneaker model highlights the collaboration's commitment to blending fashion with functionality. The updated version of Lanvin’s Cat Bag, featuring custom eagle hardware, showcases the collection's attention to detail and luxury.

Future x LANVIN LAB Drop (Image via Lanvin)

Future, known for his groundbreaking work in music, has a history of pushing boundaries. His venture into fashion with LANVIN LAB is a natural extension of his creative talent.

LANVIN LAB represents an experimental side of LANVIN. It is dedicated to exploring new territories in fashion. Together, they create a powerful synergy, blending Future's artistic vision with LANVIN LAB's innovative approach to design.

Future and LANVIN LAB Drop (Image via Lanvin)

The Future x LANVIN LAB Drop merges music and fashion, creating a unique expression of style and creativity. With its final drop now available, fashion enthusiasts can experience this unique collaboration firsthand.

From its cosmic-themed designs to the new sneaker models, the collection offers something for everyone. Don't miss out on the chance to own a piece of this groundbreaking collaboration, where fashion meets the cosmos in a vibrant celebration of art and self-expression.