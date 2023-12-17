G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” series: Everything we know so far

The G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” series celebrates a pivotal moment for the esteemed watch brand. As G-SHOCK commemorates its 40th anniversary, it unveils this collection, a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity. This series, reviving classic designs, is a clear indicator of the brand's unwavering dedication to superior craftsmanship.

Entirely made of metal, this series emphasizes both aesthetic charm and robustness. It's distinguished by gradient color highlights and multicolor vapor deposition treatments, giving each timepiece its own distinct visual identity. These creations go beyond mere functionality; they are symbols of fashion and statement.

The anticipation for this new collection is palpable among enthusiasts. The newest analog-digital models include the GM-B2100PC-1A and GM-B2100BPC-1A, along with purely digital variants like the GMW-B5000PC-1 and GMW-B5000BPC-1. These timepieces are set to launch soon in 2024, with prices ranging from $580 to $630.

The G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” Series will be released on the official website

G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” series (Image via G-SHOCK)

The GM-B2100PC-1A and GM-B2100BPC-1A catch the eye with their distinctive octagonal design, reminiscent of the GA-2100 series. These timepieces boast a sleek and comfortable form, measuring 44.4mm in width and 12.8mm in height.

The silver GM-B2100PC-1A gleams with stylish indigo and magenta gradients, while the graphite GM-B2100BPC-1A is elevated by vibrant orange and red details.

Alternatively, the GMW-B5000PC-1 and GMW-B5000BPC-1 models boast exquisite vapor deposition surrounding the digital display. This characteristic creates a prismatic color play, ensuring visibility even in bright light.

G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” series (Image via G-SHOCK)

The blue-green gradient, coupled with the Super Illuminator LED backlight, intensifies the charm of these watches.

Advanced Functionality and Durability

These watches excel in both aesthetics and function. All four models are shock-resistant and powered by solar energy, underscoring their dependability and eco-friendliness.

They offer 200 meters of water resistance, suitable for a variety of water-based activities. Other notable features include a 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, and five daily alarms.

G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” series (Image via G-SHOCK)

A distinctive aspect of this series is the smartphone link feature. It allows users to personalize settings and access Bluetooth functions through G-SHOCK’s mobile app, greatly enhancing usability.

History and Legacy of G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK's journey is marked by relentless innovation and a sturdy resolve. For over 40 years, the brand has consistently stretched the limits of watch design and practicality.

Renowned for its tough, shock-resistant timepieces, G-SHOCK has cemented its place in the industry, attracting a diverse clientele from sports enthusiasts to fashion aficionados.

This G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” series is a tribute to this lasting heritage. By reimagining its iconic designs, G-SHOCK not only honors its past but also looks toward the future of horology.

G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” series (Image via G-SHOCK)

The G-SHOCK “Polychromatic Accents” series embodies the ideal blend of style, resilience, and cutting-edge technology. These watches are more than timekeepers, they're fashion pieces that echo the individuality of the wearer. These watches are eagerly awaited by collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Anticipating their release, it becomes clear that G-SHOCK is consistently reshaping the concept of a timepiece. Whether one is an adventurer, a fashion aficionado, or a technology enthusiast, this collection offers a unique appeal to individuals with diverse interests.