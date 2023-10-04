G-SHOCK x Converse Japan All Star Hi sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, G-SHOCK has joined hands with Converse Japan to work on Converse All Star Hi sneakers. This sneaker model is a classic and timeless silhouette that is a must-have for fashion enthusiasts. The Converse All Star Hi sneakers are known for their comfort and durability. For decades now, Converse sneakers have been a staple for the streetwear and sneaker community.

This iconic model is now set to get a new makeover with G-SHOCK. The brand is popular for making sturdy and practical watches and its tough and popular design style will now influence Converse sneakers.

The new G-SHOCK x Converse Japan All Star Hi sneakers will be launched on October 24, 2023. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase pairs via the official website of Converse Japan.

The retail price for the new Converse sneakers will be ¥17,600 which is approximately $118.

G-SHOCK x Converse Japan All Star Hi sneakers will be dressed in complete black

G-SHOCK x Converse Japan All Star Hi sneakers (Image via Converse Japan)

Converse All Star Hi sneakers have been popular for many years and have gone through different phases. Initially, they were designed as basketball shoes and were worn by professional and college basketball players in the 1960s. However, in the 1970s, the shoes lost their popularity among basketball players due to competition from other brands in the industry.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the shoes regained popularity as casual, retro-style footwear and became the shoe of choice for various subcultures, particularly artists and musicians. The shoes have since become a fashion staple and are available in a variety of colorways, patterns, and prints for both men and women. The show will now be sold in a black iteration in collaboration with the G-SHOCK.

The upper of this new iteration is constructed out of a water-repellent CORDURA fabric, which helps to highlight the industrial look that was created by the two designers. This material is known for its durability and resistance to abrasions, tears, and scuffs.

It blends with other elements that have a G-SHOCK motif, such as the white text that says "PROTECTION" on the toe. The show also features the brand's logo on the sockliner, the shoe box, and the tongue tag.

The design also includes a reference to the brand's 40th anniversary, as "40" is written in white G-SHOCK typeface on the medial badge, and sneakerheads can also see tonal All Star branding on the midsole's heel.

Converse Japan shed light on this new collaboration and stated:

"A collaboration with G-SHOCK, Japan's leading wristwatch, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2023. The upper uses a combination of water-repellent CORDURA. The ankle patch, which celebrates G-SHOCK's 40th anniversary, is printed with the number '40' in the font of the numbers on the dial."

The brand added:

"A pair of shoes that incorporates the gear-like design and G-SHOCK's tough and practical image, such as the tongue label expressing the design of the G-SHOCK body and the print of 'PROTECTION' on the toe cap."

The upcoming G-SHOCK x Converse Japan All Star Hi sneakers are expected to be exclusively available in Japan. However, sneakerheads will be able to purchase the pair online directly from the official website as well as other selected retailers.