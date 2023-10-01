Converse x DRKSHDW Chuck 70 “turbodrk” sneakers: Where to get, price, restock date, and more details explored

The footwear brand Converse is collaborating with the American fashion designer Rick Owens and his diffusion label DRKSHDW to re-launch turbodrk makeover of the Chuck 70 sneaker model. The duo has continued to surprise fans with their iconic and unique sneaker releases.

The duo's collaborative makeovers are highly unique and formed using the deconstruction method. The Chuck 70 sneaker model is clad in a classic black-and-white color scheme and will mark the third collaboration between the duo in 2023. Converse has been a long-time collaborator with Rick Owens and they have made waves with out-of-the-box ideas.

The latest Converse x DRKSHDW Chuck 70 "turbodrk" sneakers come after the duo previously released their accessories and footwear collaboration in May 2023. The Converse x DRKSHDW "Chuck 70" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Converse and select retailers on October 3, 2023. The pair will be released at a retail price of $170.

Converse x DRKSHDW Chuck 70 "turbodrk" sneakers come clad in the classic black and white color scheme

The upcoming Converse x DRKSHDW Chuck 70 sneakers will retail for $170 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rick Owens has earned his name in the fashion industry as the father of modern grunge and luxurious style. The fashion designer is one of the most respected designers of the current times and his designs are perfect for Gen-Z and their streetwear culture. Owens often takes a dab at the dark elegant styles, which was seen in his own diffusion line, DRKSHDW in 2005.

The DRKSHDW label is one of the boldest labels, which experiments with denim, leather, and other materials to create futuristic designs. The label offers apparel, accessories, and footwear. One of the most frequent collaborators of the label is the 100-year-old footwear giant Converse.

The duo's work is often produced using a deconstructive approach and the official site introduces the duo's collaborative equation as:

"Rick Owens has made his name as a restless innovator of bold androgynous fashion and minimalist design. With Converse x DRKSHDW, Owens subverts the classic Converse silhouettes to new and dramatic proportions."

The latest offering of the duo is Chuck 70 "turbodrk," which comes clad in a "Lily White/Black/Egret" color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker makeover as a break from the convention. The design of the new turbodrk Chuck 70 celebrates and "distorts the lines" of the Converse's most iconic silhouette, according to the website.

It adds that the collection stretches the possibilities with "an elongated tongue, adding a zebra-inspired jacquard finish and applying the collaboration’s signature square toe."

The site further notes

"It’s the bold reinvention of a street classic. And a rebellion against the ubiquitous. Rick Owens crafts a Chuck 70 unlike any other."

The Chuck 70 silhouette comes constructed in a high-top form and has a rebellious look. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of polyester and knitted jacquard material. The material is lined with faux suede to give it a fluffy look.

Branding details are added to the shoe with the paneled wrap-around woven label. The turbodrk Chuck 70 sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Converse and select retailers for $170 on October 3, 2023.