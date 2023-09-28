Converse x DRKSHDW "Turbowpn" sneaker collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Converse is collaborating with American fashion designer Rick Owens and his streetwear label DRKSHDW to launch a brand new footwear model dubbed "Turbowpn." The dynamic duo has continued to surprise and impress fans with their iconic sneaker makeover. The latest addition, Turbowpn, will come clad in two new makeovers and mark the duo's third collaboration of the year 2023.

The beloved Boston-based footwear genius Converse has been a long-time collaborator with Rick Owens' diffusion label. The latest creations of the duo are two colorways of Turbowpn, which come clad in minimalistic makeovers. The silhouette comes after the duo previously collaborated on a footwear and accessories collection on May 16, 2023.

The latest Converse x DRKSHDW "Turbowpn" sneaker collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, Converse, and select retailers on October 3, 2023. Both pairs will be released at a retail price of $200.

Converse x DRKSHDW "Turbowpn" sneaker collection will come clad in a black and white hue

The upcoming Converse x DRKSHDW "Turbowpn" sneakers come clad in black and white hue (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rick Owens is known as the fashion industry's father of luxurious and modern grunge styles. Being one of the most respected fashion designers in the current times, his designs fit perfectly in the streetwear culture. His approach to dark elegance was seen further as he started his own diffusion line, DRKSHDW, in 2005.

The diffusion label has experimented with denim, creative, and futuristic silhouettes. Owens' label offers pieces such as hoodies, pants, jackets, and fan-favorite creative sneakers. The label has often collaborated with Converse to reiterate and reimagine the classic sneaker models using a deconstructive approach.

The official site introduces the dynamic duo's collaborative equation as follows:

"Rick Owens has made his name as a restless innovator of bold androgynous fashion and minimalist design. With Converse x DRKSHDW, Owens subverts the classic Converse silhouettes to new and dramatic proportions."

The latest offering from the duo is the Turbowpn, which comes clad in two new makeovers. Both the makeovers come in Black and Cloud Cream hues. The first Turbowpn comes clad in a "Pelican / Black / Cloud Cream" color scheme. This makeover has a more neutral feel, with cloud cream making up most of the upper.

The cloud cream base contrasts with the black accents, placed upon branding details. More black is added to the ankle collars, tongue piping, Converse logo, tongue tags, and top three lacing eyelet systems. The official site introduces the makeover as:

"Our ongoing collaboration with DRKSHDW is back with a new, two-tone edition of its transformative Converse Weapon redesign. With a rebellious mindset to break convention, Rick Owens exaggerates the proportions and distorts the lines of the legendary basketball sneaker—reworking the original’s iconic features to send it into another dimension."

The official site further states:

"The result is a distinct design that sits at the intersection of court style and subversive fashion, pairing the edge of DRKSHDW boots with the infamous swagger of the Converse Weapon."

The second shoe in the collection comes in a "Black/Cloud Cream/Egret" color scheme. The makeover adds black as the main hue and pushes the cloud cream hue onto branding details and the heel counters. Both the shoes will be retailing for $200.