"Gabriel, you did that": MasterChef fans cheer Gabriel after he received the last apron in Season 12 

MasterChef Season 12 returned for another mouth-watering episode on Wednesday night. The final round of auditions took place this week, with only six spots remaining out of 20. While viewers were happy to see who made it to the next round, they were even more excited when Gabriel won the last apron.

Gabriel appeared on Season 8 of MasterChef fresh out of high school and made it to the Top 7. After his elimination, chef Gordon Ramsay shared that he would send Gabriel to culinary school. After attending culinary school, Gabriel went on to become a chef and won Best Chef 2019 in Oklahoma City. He has now returned to the MasterChef kitchen to prove he has what it takes to win the title.

Gabriel fought for an apron, battling it out against Malcolm, Sheetal, and Shelly. They each had to prepare one unique dish that would impress the judges. Gabriel served the judges Port Wine Glazed Pork Chop with Southern Style Greens and Chipotle Corn Puree.

Tasting the contestant's dish, Aaron shared that the rub's flavor was evident. Chef Gordon added that the meat was cooked to perfection. With only two aprons remaining to be given out, the judges gave one to Shelly, who appeared in Season 6. They then gave Gabriel the final apron of the season.

Next week we'll see what these contestants can do! We are officially down to our #MasterChef Top 20.

Fans who watched the episode were overjoyed with Gabriel's victory. They took to social media and congratulated the contestant on his achievement.

Fans cheer Gabriel after he wins an apron on MasterChef

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that his hard work had paid off. Some also added that Gabriel pulled through despite the battle being difficult and that they were happy for him.

More details about MasterChef Season 12:

Season 12 is all about redemption. Top competitors from the past 11 seasons are back to showcase what they've learned after leaving the competition. They are fighting for a chance to show they have what it takes to win the title. Two cooks from the Junior Edition have also returned, now competing as adults.

MasterChef: Back to Win contestants have only one aim, to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich with their impeccable culinary skills. Forty chefs were called back to the kitchen for an audition. Only 20 were given the famous white apron.

The returning cooks had to battle it out in groups of four during the audition battles. At the end of each round, two of the four chefs who cooked the best comeback dish and impressed the judges received an apron and secured a spot in the Top 20.

The final six spots were given to Gabriel, Shelly, Fred, Bri, Samantha, and Alejandro. Fans were also impressed with Fred and Bri's dish. The duo appeared in Season 10. While Fred is known for his chocolate cake that had Gordon Ramsay licking the plate, Bri is known for her excellent plating skills.

Fred prepared a vegan and gluten-free dish for the judges. He made a Dark Chocolate & Tofu Mousse with Kumquat Puree, Black Cacao Ash, and Kinako Crumble.

Bri served the judges her Pan Seared Seabass with Fennell Puree, Tomato Medley, Pickled Serrano Peppers, and Tomato Water. Both contestants wowed the judges with their dishes and won the first two aprons of the night.

MasterChef Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

