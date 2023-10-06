Gail Porter 2024 UK tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, prices & all you need to know 

Gail Porter has announced a new tour, Hung Drawn and Portered, scheduled to be held from January 18, 2024, to June 8, 2024, in venues across the UK. This will be her first major tour in years and follows her successful standup show of the same name at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, held between August 4 and August 28, 2023.

The comedian announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on October 6, 2023. Hung Drawn and Portered will feature performances in Norwich, Darwen, Carlisle, and Lancaster.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and can be accessed from the websites of the individual venues or the actress's social media. Tickets are priced at £17.24 plus processing fees, depending on the venue and seating choice.

Gail Porter to bring Hung Drawn Portered on tour

Gail Porter's stand-up comedy special Hung Drawn and Portered premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year, where it sold out the entirety of the 31 shows scheduled by the comedian. The stand-up show features the comedian's life stories and inspirations.

The full list of dates and venues for the Gail Porter Hung Drawn Portered UK 2024 tour is given below:

January 18, 2024 - Penzance (Cornwall), UK at The Acorn Theater

January 25, 2024 - Darwen (Blackburn), UK at The Library Theater

January 26, 2024 - Altrincham (Greater Manchester), UK at The Bowden Rooms

February 1, 2024 - Norwich(Norfolk), UK at Epic Studios

February 22, 2024 - Monmouth(Wales), UK at The Savoy Theater

February 23, 2024 - Evesham (West Midlands), UK at The Regal

February 24, 2024 - Lyme Regis (Dorset), UK at Marine Theater

February 25, 2024 - Barnstaple (Devon), UK at Queens Theater

March 1, 2024 - Kirkcaldy (Fife0, Scotland at Adam Smith Theater

March 6, 2024 - Carlisle (Cumbria), UK at Old Fire Station

March 7, 2024 - Middlesborough(North Yorkshire), UK at Town Hall

March 14, 2024 - Stroud (Gloucestershire), UK, at The Sub Rooms

April 11, 2024 - Grantham (Lincolnshire), UK at Guildhall Arts Center

April 18, 2024 - Hunstanton (Norfolk), UK at Princess Theater

April 20, 2024 - Aldershot (Hampshire), UK, at Princes Theater

April 21, 2024 - Lancaster (Lancashire), UK at Grand Theater

April 24, 2024 - Peterborough (Cambridgeshire), UK at Key Theater

May 2, 2024 - Aberdare (Wales), UK at Coliseum Theater

June 8, 2024 - Langholm, Scotland, at The Buccleuch Center

More about Gail Porter and her career

Gail Porter was born on March 23, 1971, and began her higher education at the Portobello High School in Edinburgh, Scotland. The comedian-actress eventually graduated from West Herts College before beginning her career as a television actress.

Her early screen appearances included shows such as Disney's Great Cartoon Chase, How 2, Scratchy & Co, It's a Mystery, Children in Need, Fully Booked, The Movie Chart Show, Top of the Pops, Live & Kicking. She was also present on Children's BBC Scotland, T.I.G.S, Around Scotland, MegaMag, Up For It!, Sticky, and other shows.

The actress had her most promising television appearances as the presenter of Dead Famous, a paranormal reality show, from 2004 to 2006. She was also a panelist for The Wright Stuff, which was broadcast and produced by Channel 5.