Hasan Minhaj Off With His Head tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Hasan Minhaj has announced a new tour, Off With His Head, scheduled from September 22, 2023, to December 15, 2023, in venues across mainland United States. The tour will be the comedian's return to the stand-up comedy circuit after years of work as a television comedian.

The comedian announced his new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Denver, Cleveland, and New York, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page:

The tour's presale is ongoing and can be accessed by joining the waitlist at the comedian's official website. General tickets will be available from September 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

Tickets are priced between $119 and $209 plus processing fees depending upon seating choice and venue and can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

Hasan Minhaj building momentum for his career with tour

Hasan Minhaj's career has seen a meteoric rise recently, with the comedian returning to host the late-night satire show The Daily Show earlier this year, becoming a candidate for the position of the fourth permanent host soon after.

To continue his career momentum, the comedian is embarking on a United States stand-up comedy tour, which will also be the reveal of his third comedy special.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Hasan Minhaj Off With His Head tour is given below:

September 22, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater

September 23, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin, at Orpheum Theater

September 29, 2023 – Providence, Rhode Island, at Veterans Memorial Auditorium

October 14, 2023 – Albany, New York The Palace Theatre Albany

October 20, 2023 – Paso Robles, California, at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

November 3, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio Palace Theatre

November 4, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan Fox Theatre

November 10, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Temple Hoyne Beuell Theatre

November 25, 2023 – Red Bank, New Jersey Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

November 26, 2023 – Red Bank, New Jersey, at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

December 1, 2023 – Durham, North Carolina, at DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

December 2, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

December 8, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Boch Center at Wang Theatre

December 15, 2023 – New York City, New York at Beacon Theatre

More about Hasan Minhaj and his career

Hasan Minhaj started his career with a recurring role in the sitcom State of Georgia, followed by stints in the MTV show Disaster Date. Subsequently, the comedian hosted the briefly running MTV show Failosophy.

The comedian had his breakthrough when he was hired as a correspondent for The Daily Show, where he remained for 103 episodes from 2013 to 2018.

Following his departure from the show, Hasan Minhaj created and hosted his comedy show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The show ran from 2018 to 2020 and won the Entertainment Award at the 2019 Peabody Awards.

The show, which ran for 40 episodes, won the Video Entertainment and Special Achievement at the 2019 Webby Awards and the Outstanding Motion Design award at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Aside from his comedy career, the comedian is known for being a voice actor. His prominent roles in that part of his career include the role of Rabi Ray Rana in the 2014 video game Far Cry 4 and Edward Nygma, AKA The Riddler, in the Batman Unburied podcast.