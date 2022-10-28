"Game of Thrones in real life": Hilarious Elon memes take over Twitter as he fires CEO, CFO, and Top Legal Executive

Elon Musk has finally taken over Twitter and, as his first move, fired its key executives, sparking a meme fest on social media.

According to multiple news reports, the 51-year-old businessman completed his $44 billion deal and bought one of the most influential social media platforms, Twitter, months after he first claimed to buy it out in April.

Immediately after acquiring it, Musk fired its Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Head of Legal Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

Twitter reactions on Elon Musk's take over

After the news of Elon Musk completing his Twitter deal and immediately firing its top executives went viral, the social media platform was flooded with memes. While some users shared memes and GIFs hailing Musk for firing Parag Agarwal and other company executives, others celebrated the concept of "free speech," which will be practiced under his leadership.

Elon Musk has openly expressed his disapproval with Twitter's former executives

Elon Musk's firing of Twitter's top executives should not come as a surprise since he has publicly shown his disapproval of their professional actions.

In a May 2022 event hosted by the Financial Times, Musk expressed his thoughts on former American president Donald Trump's Twitter handle being suspended permanently, hinting that he would undo the action if he acquired the social media platform.

"I think that was a mistake."

On April 25, Musk tweeted a meme that featured the face of Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's lawyer, that seemed to suggest that the organization has a "left-wing bias."

Moreover, Musk had a beef with former CEO Parag Agarwal and publicly tweeted a poop emoji when he talked about spam content harming the user experience on the social media platform.

Musk had initially agreed to buy Twitter in April 2022 but attempted to exit the deal, citing several reasons, including the number of bots on the social media platform. By purchasing the platform, Twitter and Musk have avoided a legal trial that was scheduled to take place in early October 2022.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Elon Musk had planned to lay off 75% of Twitter staff, but the tech billionaire has now denied doing so.

Elon Musk came to the company's San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, October 26, and spoke with engineers and advertising executives.

Now that Musk has taken over Twitter, he said he plans to re-structure the social platform's policies on content moderation to adopt a more maximalist approach to "free speech." Moreover, Musk also stated that he might review Twitter's practice of permanent bans on accounts that violate its rules.

This might see Trump returning to the social media platform, which could majorly impact the 2024 presidential election campaign.

