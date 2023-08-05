Daenerys Targaryen’s death at the hands of Jon Snow shook the very foundation of Game of Thrones, triggering a substantial tide of mixed reactions, with a majority expressing dissatisfaction towards the ending. Drogon, one of the last remaining dragons in the series, melted down the very Iron Throne, a symbol of powers, which was the focal point of the entire storyline.

Drogon didn’t enact his revenge upon Jon for reasons unknown, yet he undeniably harbored a strong animosity toward the man who killed his mother. Devastated by the loss, the dragon clutched her lifeless body in his massive talons and soared into the sky.

As George R. R. Martin is yet to reveal where Drogon possibly could have headed, the restlessness among fans sparked a multitude of speculation regarding the potential destination the dragon might have flown along with Dany’s lifeless body.

Game of Thrones: Drogon's final flight was last seen heading east

Bran, curious about Drogon's whereabouts as seen in The Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

As disclosed during what appears to be Bran’s first official meeting with the council after becoming the Lord of the Six Kingdoms, Samwell Tarly, now the Grand Maester, unveiled that Drogon was last spotted flying east. As it was near impossible to locate the beast for others, Bran proclaims to take the responsibility of finding him.

Bran’s exceptional abilities as the Three-eyed Raven encompasses the power to locate and learn about anything across time and space, granting him near omniscience. With his Warg powers, he can meld his consciousness with creatures, experiencing the world through their senses and directing their actions.

Given his remarkable prowess, Bran might be capable of employing his abilities to trace Drogon by connecting to his mind. Nevertheless, Bran’s awareness of Drogon’s flight path through Samwell suggests that his abilities might have limitations regarding what he can possess.

In the book Song of Ice and Fire, employing his Three-Eyed Raven powers, Bran locates Drogon near the mysterious port city of Asshai in Essos.

Yet, it remains uncertain whether the timelines of the visions pertain to the present or the past and whether the entity Bran witnessed was truly Drogon or another dragon. This uncertainty opens up the potential for “the winged shadow” not necessarily being the final dragon in the series.

Game of Thrones: Could Drogon have likely returned to the homeland of dragons?

Bran, finding Drogon in Asshai is a high possibility, given the dragons are said to be originated from the Shadow Lands beyond the port city. Also, the three dragon eggs gifted to Dany reportedly came from the very region. Dragons who become riderless often go into solitude, as seen in the prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Vhagar, one of the largest three dragons after Balerion and Meraxes, spent 29 years by herself with no mounting on her after the death of Visenya Targaryen, the first owner.

Additionally, after becoming riderless, Vermithor, aka the beloved “Bronze Fury” of Jaehyres I Targaryen, dwelled in its lair in the Dragonmont alone until Hugh Hammer claimed him.

A. A. @_Roseandthorne



Beneath the shadows of Asshai, dragons still live, as seen by Bran in book 1. Magic began to slowly disappear in the west after the Doom of Valyria and the deaths of the majority of dragons but its very likely that in the east it remains strong.Beneath the shadows of Asshai, dragons still live, as seen by Bran in book 1. pic.twitter.com/Oooh7aXQyz

Given that dragons have been depicted as sentient creatures that establish a symbiotic bond with their riders, one could speculate that Drogon might seek refuge within the Shadow Lands, mourning the passing of his mother.

In James Hibbard’s Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, Emilia Clarke, the actress portraying the role of Daenerys Targaryen, revealed her take on where Drogon could have taken Daenerys body and the possible fate of the dragon:

"People have asked me about that a lot. It's my tendency to be funny with it and say, 'Oh, Hawaii.' But honestly, if I'm really being very serious about the whole thing: I think he flies around with her body until it decomposes. I literally think he keeps flying until he can't fly anymore. He just keeps grieving."

Game of Thrones: Could Drogon have carried Daenerys to Volantis to resurrect her?

Google Mechanic @GoogleMechanic



Drogon Took Daenerys Body to Volantis to the High Priestess of the Red Temple KINVARA.

This is Where She Will Revive Daenerys and Seek Revenge on Snow in the Sequel !!!! The untold continuation of game of thronesDrogon Took Daenerys Body to Volantis to the High Priestess of the Red Temple KINVARA.This is Where She Will Revive Daenerys and Seek Revenge on Snow in the Sequel !!!! pic.twitter.com/x9qn9kRzp2

Amidst the possible theories, fanfics speculated that Drogon might have taken Daenerys to Volantis to see Kinvara, the High Priestess of the Red Temple, who might bring her back from the dead. Kinvara was one of the people who believed that Daenerys Targaryen was the one rightful queen who would remake the world.

Dragons possess a limited level of sentience rather than full sapience. They can understand and follow simple commands, experience emotions through their bonds with the riders, and demonstrate some degree of reasoning ability. This is the reason why the theory can’t be proved, as Drogon doesn’t know about Kinvara, leaving any possibility of taking her to Volantis.

The last expectable location could be Valyria itself, the homeland of Targaryens and dragons. Given Drogon and his deep connection to the Targaryen bloodline, it’s conceivable that he might have instinctively been drawn to the region. The ruins of Valyria hold a profound historical significance for both dragons and Targaryens. Drogon’s flight in that direction could symbolize a yearning for a place that resonates with his lineage.

Game of Thrones: Will Drogon return in future franchises?

As confirmed by the author of Game of Thrones himself, a Jon Snow spin-off is under production, which will see what actually happened with the last remaining descendant of the Targaryens after he was stationed at the Night’s Watch.

As dragons have been accustomed to obeying and being around riders of the Targaryen bloodline (Laenor Valryon. Hugh Hammer, Ulf White, and Nettles being the only exceptions), it can be presumed that Snow would possibly encounter Drogon.

However, it is still to be confirmed if the dragon would kill Snow to avenge his mother or would give him a chance to redeem himself. Given how Game of Thrones imparted a disappointing end to the series with the injustice to Kit Harrington’s role, Jon Snow would return with a spin-off, as he revealed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in January 2023:

“I’m pretty close to putting on some furs.”

Although it is yet to be confirmed if Drogon will return in the spin-off, there’s still a possibility that the unabating fan speculations will be fulfilled, bringing back the iconic Winged Shadow to captivate the Game of Thrones fanatics once more with his fiery prowess.

Final thoughts

While theories about Drogon’s whereabouts continue to be rampant for a while until the author finally breaks his silence, it can be anticipated that the dragon could possibly return in the sequel franchises. As George R.R. Martin’s sixth book, The Winds of Winter, is yet to be released, it remains a mystery if the installment would solve Game of Thrones's greatest yet most confounding plotholes.

The flying magnificent beasts are said to never stop growing as long as they live. Balerion the Black Dread lived for nearly two centuries, and Vhagar’s existence mirrored a similar timeframe. Likewise, the world of Game of Thrones remains unexplored, with the intriguing possibility that additional dragons might be concealed within their hidden lairs.

Within the vast canvas of Game of Thrones, the profound absence of the “Mother of Dragons,” Daenerys Targaryen, leaves a void in the series. The uncertainty of where Drogon could be makes everyone really want him to return, reigniting the desire to witness his magnificence again.