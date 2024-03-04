Garbage 2024 UK and European tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Garbage 2024 UK and European tour is scheduled to be held from June 26, 2024, to July 20, 2024, in venues across Scotland, the UK, and continental Europe. The upcoming tour will be the band's first major tour in 2024 and their first tour in Europe in five years.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Milan, Edinburgh, Madrid, and Paris, among others. Garbage announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on March 4, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on March 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time, which can be accessed by signing up for the official fanclub of Garbage via the band's official website.

There will also be an O2 priority access presale for the O2 shows of the tour on March 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. These presales can be accessed with a valid O2 Priority membership, which can be signed up for at the official website of the same.

Tickets will be available on March 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of writing. Tickets will be available from the aforementioned official website of the band or via reputed ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Garbage 2024 UK and European tour dates and venues

Garbage's upcoming tour will feature a couple of festival appearances, with the band set to appear at the Mad Cool festival on July 10, 2024, as well as at the TRNSMT festival from July 12, 2024, to July 14, 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Garbage 2024 UK and European tour is given below:

June 26, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Magnolia

June 27, 2024 – Lausanne, Switzerland at Les Docks

June 29, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands at 013

June 30, 2024 – Luxembourg, Rockhal

July 2, 2024 – Wiesbaden, Germany, Schlachthof

July 4, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Eats Music Hall

July 5, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

July 6, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Grande Rex

July 9, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

July 10, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Mad Cool

July 12, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at TRNSMT Festival

July 14, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall

July 15, 2024 – Bridlington, UK at Bridlington Spa

July 17, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at Wolverhampton Civic at The Halls

July 19, 2024 – Manchester, UK at 02 Apollo

July 20, 2024 – London, UK at Wembley OVO Arena

Aside from their upcoming tour and festival appearances, Garbage is also set to release the remastered version of their album, Bleed Like Me, on April 5, 2024. The remastered version will be available on vinyl as well as CD and is currently available for pre-order from the aforementioned official website.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with NME on February 7, 2024, frontwoman Shirley Manson elaborated on the impetus behind the remastering, stating:

“This album was tricky to make and resulted in the band taking a five year hiatus shortly after it was released. However over the years it has become a mainstay of our discography so we decided to finally make it available on vinyl due to the many pained pleas from our fans.”

Garbage's last new album was released in 2021. The album, titled No Gods No Masters, was released on June 11, 2021. The album peaked at number 33 on the Billboard 200 album chart.