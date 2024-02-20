Usher 2025 UK and Europe tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Usher 2025 UK and Europe tour is scheduled to be held from April 1, 2025, to May 5, 2025, in venues across mainland UK and continental Europe. The tour will be a continuation of the singer's Future Past 2024 tour and is in support of the singer's upcoming album Coming Home.

The singer announced the new tour, which is currently scheduled to feature performances in London, Amsterdam, and Berlin, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 20, 2024.

The presale for the tour started on February 20 and is currently ongoing. The presale will be available to those who sign up for the presale at the singer's official fan club. There will also be a Live Nation presale, which can be accessed by signing up to the official Live Nation website and accessing the tour page there.

General tickets will be available from February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster.

Usher 2025 UK and Europe tour dates and venues

Usher will start his Future Past tour with a North America tour across 2024, which is currently scheduled to end with a show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2024.

After the North American tour, Usher will embark on the newly announced UK and Europe tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Usher 2025 UK and Europe tour is given below:

April 1, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2 Arena

April 2, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2 Arena

April 5, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2 Arena

April 15, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

April 22, 2024 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena

The dates and venues for the Usher Future Past 2024 tour are also given below:

August 16, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

August 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

August 20, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

August 24, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

August 27, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

August 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

September 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

September 3, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

September 6, 2204 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

September 7, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City) New York, at Barclays Center

September 12, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

September 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

September 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Intuit Dome

September 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Intuit Dome

September 28, 2024 – Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

September 29, 2024 – Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

October 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

October 7, 2024– Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX

October 11, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

October 12, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

October 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

October 18, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

October 22, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

October 26, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

October 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

October 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

November 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center

November 7, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

November 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

November 15, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena

November 18, 2024 – Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

November 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

November 27, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

November 29, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

November 30, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Aside from his tour dates, Usher is also scheduled to perform at the Lovers and Friends 2024 festival, where he is set to appear in a lineup that also includes acts such as Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, and Lil Wayne.