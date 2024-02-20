Usher 2025 UK and Europe tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Usher 2025 UK and Europe tour is scheduled to be held from April 1, 2025, to May 5, 2025, in venues across mainland UK and continental Europe. The tour will be a continuation of the singer's Future Past 2024 tour and is in support of the singer's upcoming album Coming Home.
The singer announced the new tour, which is currently scheduled to feature performances in London, Amsterdam, and Berlin, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 20, 2024.
The presale for the tour started on February 20 and is currently ongoing. The presale will be available to those who sign up for the presale at the singer's official fan club. There will also be a Live Nation presale, which can be accessed by signing up to the official Live Nation website and accessing the tour page there.
General tickets will be available from February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster.
Usher 2025 UK and Europe tour dates and venues
Usher will start his Future Past tour with a North America tour across 2024, which is currently scheduled to end with a show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2024.
After the North American tour, Usher will embark on the newly announced UK and Europe tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Usher 2025 UK and Europe tour is given below:
- April 1, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2 Arena
- April 2, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2 Arena
- April 5, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2 Arena
- April 15, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena
- April 22, 2024 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
- May 1, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena
The dates and venues for the Usher Future Past 2024 tour are also given below:
- August 16, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- August 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- August 20, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena
- August 24, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
- August 27, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden
- August 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
- September 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
- September 3, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
- September 6, 2204 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center
- September 7, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City) New York, at Barclays Center
- September 12, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
- September 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- September 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Intuit Dome
- September 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Intuit Dome
- September 28, 2024 – Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena
- September 29, 2024 – Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena
- October 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
- October 7, 2024– Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX
- October 11, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
- October 12, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
- October 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- October 18, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- October 22, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
- October 26, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center
- October 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
- October 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
- November 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center
- November 7, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
- November 10, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena
- November 15, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena
- November 18, 2024 – Anaheim, California, at Honda Center
- November 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center
- November 27, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
- November 29, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
- November 30, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Aside from his tour dates, Usher is also scheduled to perform at the Lovers and Friends 2024 festival, where he is set to appear in a lineup that also includes acts such as Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, and Lil Wayne.