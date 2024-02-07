Usher's Past Present Future Tour is scheduled to run from August 20, 2024 to October 29, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming album, Coming Home, which is scheduled for release on February 9, 2024.

Usher announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Baltimore, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 6, 2024.

Citibank and Verizon presales for the tour will be available from February 7, 2024 at 10:00 am EST exclusively for Citibank cardholders and Verizon users. These presales can be accessed from the Citi Entertainment and Verizon Up websites.

Meanwhile, Live Nation presale will be available from February 9, 2024 at 10:00 am EST. Said presale can be accessed with the code ENERGY for web users, while mobile app users may also try the code COVERT.

General tickets for the tour will be available from February 12, 2024 at 10:00 am EST. Ticket prices have not been announced, but they can be purchased from Ticketmaster or Live Nation once available.

Usher: Past Present Future Tour dates and venues revealed

Usher's upcoming tour will be his first major 2024 tour and is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Coming Home. The singer is also set to perform at the Superbowl Halftime show on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The full list of dates and venues for the Usher Past Present Future 2024 tour is given below:

August 20, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

August 24, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

August 27, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

August 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 3, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 6, 2204 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

September 7, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City) New York at Barclays Center

September 12, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

September 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome

September 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome

September 28, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

September 29, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

October 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

October 7, 2024– Austin, Texas at Moody Center ATX

October 11, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

October 12, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

October 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 18, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 22, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 26, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

October 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

More about Usher's upcoming album

Meanwhile, speaking about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview at Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, Usher explained his latest project is a "love letter" of sorts.

"...A love letter once again to the legacy of my of my career.I’m coming home, I’m back with my team. Even when you see the artwork, you will understand it. When you see the peach. You get it. You understand where I’m from and what we’re doing."

The upcoming album will be Usher's first studio album in six years and features collaborations with 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, Latto, and Jungkook of BTS, among others.