Usher's Past Present Future Tour is scheduled to run from August 20, 2024 to October 29, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming album, Coming Home, which is scheduled for release on February 9, 2024.
Usher announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Baltimore, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 6, 2024.
Citibank and Verizon presales for the tour will be available from February 7, 2024 at 10:00 am EST exclusively for Citibank cardholders and Verizon users. These presales can be accessed from the Citi Entertainment and Verizon Up websites.
Meanwhile, Live Nation presale will be available from February 9, 2024 at 10:00 am EST. Said presale can be accessed with the code ENERGY for web users, while mobile app users may also try the code COVERT.
General tickets for the tour will be available from February 12, 2024 at 10:00 am EST. Ticket prices have not been announced, but they can be purchased from Ticketmaster or Live Nation once available.
Usher: Past Present Future Tour dates and venues revealed
Usher's upcoming tour will be his first major 2024 tour and is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Coming Home. The singer is also set to perform at the Superbowl Halftime show on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The full list of dates and venues for the Usher Past Present Future 2024 tour is given below:
- August 20, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- August 24, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- August 27, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- August 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- September 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- September 3, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- September 6, 2204 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- September 7, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City) New York at Barclays Center
- September 12, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- September 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- September 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome
- September 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome
- September 28, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- September 29, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- October 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- October 7, 2024– Austin, Texas at Moody Center ATX
- October 11, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- October 12, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- October 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 18, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 22, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- October 26, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
- October 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- October 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
More about Usher's upcoming album
Meanwhile, speaking about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview at Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, Usher explained his latest project is a "love letter" of sorts.
"...A love letter once again to the legacy of my of my career.I’m coming home, I’m back with my team. Even when you see the artwork, you will understand it. When you see the peach. You get it. You understand where I’m from and what we’re doing."
The upcoming album will be Usher's first studio album in six years and features collaborations with 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, Latto, and Jungkook of BTS, among others.