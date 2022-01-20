Gaspard Ulliel net worth: 'Moon Knight' actor's fortune explored as he dies aged 37

French actor Gaspard Ulliel recently passed away on January 19 at 37. News agency AFP said that he died after a ski accident.

Ulliel’s family and local agent said he was admitted to the hospital on January 18 after suffering a head injury and did not recover. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble after a collision on the slopes of Savoie.

a @thisisnotahmad This is so devastating, I can’t believe this.



‘It's Only the End of the World’ is one of my favorite movies, largely due to Gaspard Ulliel’s heartbreaking performance.



Caspar Salmon @CasparSalmon What a shock. R.I.P. to an actor of considerable magnetism, talent and beauty, who had already carved out an impressive and varied career. What a loss. leparisien.fr/culture-loisir… What a shock. R.I.P. to an actor of considerable magnetism, talent and beauty, who had already carved out an impressive and varied career. What a loss. leparisien.fr/culture-loisir…

This is not the first accident in the Savoie region. Mountain police have responded to several accidents in the area because of the hard snow and ice on the slopes. Recently a five-year-old girl was killed when a skier crashed into her.

Gaspard will next be seen in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight as Anton Morgart/Midnight Man. He is survived by his wife Gaëlle Piétri and a son.

Gaspard Ulliel was worth millions

The Boulogne-Billancourt, France native, was popular for his appearance as young Hannibal Lecter in the psychological horror film Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic, Saint Laurent, in 2014.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Ultimatum star’s net worth was estimated to be around $8 million. His parents are involved in show business as his mother is a producer for runway shows and his father is a stylist.

Ulliel made his acting debut at school and appeared in a film, Une Femme En Blanc. He then began appearing in television films during the late 1990s and early 2000s alongside his first English-language film, Hannibal Rising.

Gaspard Ulliel attends the "Saint Laurent" photocall during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

He won a Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor for his performance in A Very Long Engagement in 2004. He received the Lumieres Award for Best Actor for his role in the biopic Saint Laurent and was nominated for Cesar Award for Best Actor.

Gaspard played the lead role in the 2016 drama film It’s Only the End of the World. The film was also nominated for the Grand Jury Prize for Best Picture.

Moon Knight release date, cast, episodes, and more

Moon Knight is an upcoming television miniseries created by Jeremy Slater for Disney+. It is based on the same name from Marvel Comics and is the sixth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe produced by Marvel Studios.

Oscar Isaac will play the lead role of Marc Spector/Moon Knight. The rest of the cast members include Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, and May Calamawy.

The series will consist of six episodes and will premiere on March 30, 2022, in Disney+.

Edited by Srijan Sen