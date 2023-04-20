“Gather up the turds”: Boston marathon runner defecates in stranger’s yard, sparks hilarious reactions online

Social media users were stunned after a Boston Marathon runner was seen taking a bathroom break on someone’s front lawn during the race. The incident took place on Monday, April 17, 2023, and was caught on a doorbell camera. The video shows the Boston runner going into someone's lawn and relieving themselves for nearly 20 seconds. It also shows another person, presumably the homeowner, checking on the runner, who gets up and resumes their run.

The video from the doorbell camera was uploaded on social media and has since sparked hilarious reactions as well as a debate between social media users. While some say that the act was disgusting, others said, "when you have to go, you have to go."

Babz @BabzOnTheMic Boston marathon runner pooped in someone’s yard today 🤣 Boston marathon runner pooped in someone’s yard today 🤣💩 https://t.co/Jtn6fxNQ2f

One user also commented and said:

“Gather up the turds and meet her with it at the finish line.”

Video of Marathon runner defecating in some else's lawn floats on social media, sparks a fury amongst netizens. (Image via Twitter)

The video was initially uploaded by a Reddit user, as the doorbell cameras at the house captured the footage. However, it was soon taken down by the moderators. The video still remains on other platforms like Twitter.

The Boston Marathon was organized on April 17, 2023, and the winners of the men’s and women’s divisions were Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri, respectively.

Internet divided over video of Boston running defecating in someone else’s front lawn during marathon

While social media can be a fun place, word spreads around fast on social media. Something similar happened when the marathon runner decided to take a bathroom break and defecate on someone else’s front lawn.

However, as the video of the Boston marathon runner floated on social media, it garnered reactions from social media that ranged from disgust to anger. While some users said that they had been in similar situations but used PortaPotties provided by the marathon organizers, others had hilarious ractions to the video.

Maraton runner defecating on a resident's lawn has netizens furious

Marathon runner who defecated in a resident's lawn invoked the fury of netizens.

Video of runner defecating in someone else's law has netizens furious

Republic of Anthony @BissieSmalls Babz @BabzOnTheMic Boston marathon runner pooped in someone’s yard today 🤣 Boston marathon runner pooped in someone’s yard today 🤣💩 https://t.co/Jtn6fxNQ2f if you’ve been running long enough … for long enough, we’ve all been there. Thoughts and prayers to the homeowner, twitter.com/babzonthemic/s… if you’ve been running long enough … for long enough, we’ve all been there. Thoughts and prayers to the homeowner, twitter.com/babzonthemic/s…

The posts have garnered thousands of likes and comments from netizens. The incident of the marathon runner taking a bathroom break in someone else's lawn also had people discussing the fact that people should respect others' properties.

At the moment, the identity of the runner has not been revealed.

