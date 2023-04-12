5 things to know about the Boston Marathon bombing

The infamy of the Boston Marathon bombing lives on as we approach ten years of the horrific man-made disaster. As the USA and the world gear up to watch American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing on Netflix, the victims of the calamity are still recovering. While time heals physical pain, it takes a lifetime for the psychological and mental scars to vanish.

As smoke fills Boylston Street, a runner reaches the finish line and police begin to react moments after the bombings on Monday, April 15, 2013.

The disaster killed three people and injured hundreds of others. Seventeen people even ended up losing their limbs. The attack was the brainchild of two terrorist brothers named Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Soon after Tamerlan was gunned down by officials in a shootout, Dzhokhar was taken into custody. Two months later, he was sentenced to death.

The Boston Marathon bombings happened ten years ago

1) Pressure cooker bombs

Brothers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev made two pressure cooker bombs by stuffing them with shrapnel. They were hidden in backpacks and placed among crowds of marathon watchers. At approximately 2:49 that afternoon, with more than 5,600 runners still in the race, both bombs detonated within seconds of each other near the finish line along Boylston Street.

A pleasant day instantly became gloomy and grim. It killed a 23-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old boy. Hundreds were brutally injured.

2) Identifying the Tsarnaev brothers

After the attack, the FBI immediately launched an investigation involving more than 1,000 federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel. They saw a breakthrough two days later when the suspects were identified as two males.

Tsarnaev brothers were running a "terrorism" drill setup by Kraft Intl.

Boston Marathon Psy Op Four Years Later

That night at around 10:30, Sean Collier, a 27-year-old police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was shot dead in his patrol car on the school’s Cambridge campus. The brothers did this to steal the officer's weapon.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev later carjacked a Mercedes SUV at gunpoint, taking the driver hostage and telling him he was one of the Boston Marathon bombers. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev soon joined them, but the FBI found their men.

3) Death of Tamerlan Tsarnaev

The elder brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed in a police shootout shortly after the bombing. The hostage Mercedes SUV managed to escape and call the cops. He even informed them that the car could be tracked by his cell phone, which was still in the vehicle.

Shortly after midnight, the cops identified the suspects and a gunfight broke out on a Watertown street. Tamerlan Tsarnaev suffered several fatal blows in the shootout and succumbed shortly after. Dzhokhar managed to flee the scene on foot.

4) Capturing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The Boston area was put under lockdown that day as police conducted door-to-door searches in Watertown and military-style vehicles patrolled the streets. After law enforcement called off their search of the area in the evening, a bloodied Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found hiding in a 24-foot dry-docked boat.

Dzhokhar was soon arrested and taken into custody. He had scrawled a note inside the boat that said that the bombings were in response to American wars in Islamic countries.

5) Boston Marathon Bombing Trial

In 2020 a federal appeals court reviewed Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's case and overturned his death sentence.



However, in 2021 the Supreme Court of Massachusetts reversed that ruling reinstating his death sentence.



However, in 2021 the Supreme Court of Massachusetts reversed that ruling reinstating his death sentence.

In July 2013, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleaded not guilty to all the federal charges against him, including the use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death.

He was found guilty by a jury of all 30 charges against him on April 8, 2015. He is currently on death row held in the high-security U.S. Penitentiary at Florence-High in Colorado. He is 29 years old.

