Gatorade to release 2 new flavors: All you need to know

Gatorade, the sports beverage brand, is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary with the introduction of two new Flavor Mashups. In addition to the classic Thirst Quencher range, Cool Blue Fruit Punch and Lemon-Lime Orange Mashups will be launched across the United States markets in mid-April 2025.

Some retailers have already begun stocking these flavors ahead of schedule. Whether one is a long-time fan of the brand or looking to try something new, here is a closer look at what makes these new flavors stand out from the Brand's classic lineup.

Gatorade's latest launch: Flavor Mashups

The lemon-lime & orange available at Target (Image via target.com)

Two exclusive flavor combinations from the beverage brand unite Cool Blue with Fruit Punch and Lemon-Lime with Orange to provide fans with new refreshing drink options.

Cool Blue Fruit Punch Flavor Mashup: This beverage offers a blend of light berry notes of cool blue along with the bright flavor of fruity punch. The drink might appeal to those to prefer a mix of berry and tropical fruit flavors.

Lemon-Lime Orange Flavor Mashup: The variant introduces zesty notes featuring the tartness of Lemon-Lime along with the sweet, citrusy notes of Orange. This burst of citrus flavors could be preferred by consumers seeking a tangy yet sweet option.

Availability and pricing of Flavor Mashups

Cool Blue Fruit Punch Flavor Mashup at Walmart (Image via walmart.com)

Initially, the thirst quencher mashups were expected to hit the shelves in mid-April 2025, but retail stores and websites are showing product availability ahead of time. Target's website indicates the availability of the Lemon-Lime Orange flavor as of March 30, 2025.

Customers purchase Lemon-Lime Orange beverages through two packaging options, including a single 28-ounce bottle and a 20-count case format. A 28-ounce bottle of Lemon-Lime Orange costs $1.79 at Target, although customers must verify prices and stock availability with their local retail stores for accurate details.

About the brand: Gatorade

The iconic 'Gatorade Bath' for the winning teams (Image via Getty)

The sports drink brand has existed for almost 60 years. The formulation of the brand started in 1965 through scientific research at the University of Florida for its football team, the Florida Gators, while operating in their hot and wet environment. Scientists developed this drink to replace electrolytes while hydrating the body.

Gatorade received its brand name from the team that served as the source of inspiration. The brand accomplished many successful partnerships with world-famous athletes like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, and Usain Bolt over the years.

The iconic 'Gatorade Bath' has been a tradition where winning coaches and players get drenched with a cooler after a victory.

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the brand has launched exciting new flavors, incorporating them with its existing classic flavors. Offered in convenient 28-ounce bottles and multi-pack options, the flavors are accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Gatorade enthusiasts and individuals looking to try a new twist on familiar flavors can revisit the brand for its Thirst Quencher Mashups. With bold taste and scientific formulation, these drinks are set to be grabbed by athletes and casual drinkers alike.

