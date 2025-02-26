Ocean Spray brings back its Cran x Dragon Fruit Juice: All you need to know about the fan-favorite drink

Ocean Spray, the world's leading producer of cranberry juices is bringing back its cult-favorite offering. The brand which is collectively owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile is restocking one of its most beloved Cran x Dragon Fruit Juice, but for a limited time.

Ad

The brand has notably become one of the biggest names in the juice world. From juices to snack mixes to sauces, the brand has excelled in the cranberry fruit product category.

Notably, the return of Cran x Dragon Fruit Juice on February 25, 2025, comes alongside the release of the all-new Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Juice.

The return of Ocean Spray’s Cran x Dragon Fruit Juice

Ocean Spray juices are known to be a beloved product in the beverage aisle of stores like Walmart, and Amazon. Now, the famous brand is releasing the fan-favourite Cran x Dragon Fruit Juice which reportedly sold out in less than 24 hours during its initial release in September 2023.

Ad

The Cran x Dragon Fruit Juice is a blend of cranberry and dragon fruit. It is returning to select retailers on February 25, 2025, for a limited period only.

Ad

On February 24, 2025, the brand teased the return of its beloved Cran x Dragon Fruit Juice on Instagram, saying:

“If you happen to guess both limited-edition flavors, we might accidentally confirm. Maybe.”

According to the brand's official website, fans will be able to grab the Cran x Dragon Fruit from select retail stores including Walmart at $ 5.69 for 60oz. Meanwhile, during its past releases, Ocean Spray had retailed this beloved flavor in stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Meijer.

Ad

However, the Cran x Dragon Fruit is not the only juice that the brand is releasing this year.

Ocean Spray’s New Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Juice

The brand is also adding a first-ever “dessert juice” to its iconic juice line-up. Called Strawberry Shortcake, the juice is said to feature the flavors of ripe strawberry jam, graham crackers, and whipped cream. This sweet juice is also a limited-edition offering.

Ad

On February 25, 2025, the brand introduced the new flavor to its fans on Instagram saying:

“We just made your childhood dessert dreams come to life. Introducing limited-edition Strawberry Shortcake. Available soon at Walmart, while supplies last.”

Meanwhile, the Strawberry Shortcake juice will be available exclusively at Walmart.

As a cooperative of cranberry farmers, Ocean Spray produces cranberry juices, dried cranberries, cranberry sauces, cranberry snacks, water enhancers, and other fruit products.

Ad

Although the brand's product category is huge with a presence in about 100 countries, the Cran x Dragon Fruit Juice is an unwavering limited-time fan-favorite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback