Gen V unveils Marie's superpowers as a potential nightmare for all supes

The Amazon Prime series, Gen V, captivated millions of viewers with Marie Moreau's astonishing ability to manipulate blood. This incredible power stemmed from a family incident. Premiered on September 29, 2023, the series will uncover even more about Marie's story, potentially disrupting the existing monopoly of power among these extraordinary individuals.
Fans of Gen V are eagerly anticipating the official release date of its second season due to the immense excitement surrounding it. The narrative captures their intrigue as it explores Marie's fascinating abilities, which adds a captivating premise for other characters with superpowers. The manipulation of blood by Marie can both pose a danger and offer advantages, further enhancing the allure of this series.
How can Marie's hemokinetic abilities jeopardize the fates of all supes in Gen V?
1) The ability to manipulate blood as per will
The story of lethal control in Gen V unravels in Marie Moreau’s blood manipulation. Her capacity to telekinetically move blood, create sharp projectiles, or clot blood to prevent hemorrhaging shows she is a formidable threat to the supe community. Through the series, she is shown working on both open and internal blood, revealing a realm of deadly possibilities, including silent and undetectable attacks.
In the Gen V universe, Marie's formidable powers rival or even surpass those of renowned characters like Homelander, highlighting the immense threat she poses within the supe society. Her mastery over manipulating blood holds the potential to unleash cataclysmic consequences.
2) The hypersensitivity to emotional traumas
Marie’s powers almost seem to carry a treacherous undercurrent when she gets emotional. For instance, during Gen V episode 1, titled God U, a flashback showed Marie shooting a blood missile into the mother’s neck and its subsequent blood explosion on the floor.
While her current powers are under her control to a greater extent, the wild card of another messy accident, depending on her emotions, has the potential to always play a role in confrontations with other supes. This factor poses a threat to any confrontation that involves her.
3) The destructive long-range attacks
The series also mentions that it is unknown how close Marie has to be to a person to use her powers. She has powers which can reach quite a distance. In one of the episodes, Marie demonstrates her strength by influencing blood that disturbs Sam’s plan to run away from Godolkin University, whereby she proves that she is able to control her strong forces remotely and accurately.
In a disturbing incident, Marie encounters Rufus, a telepathic supe. Despite the lack of explicit mention concerning their proximity, Marie prevents Rufus from assaulting her by manipulating his blood flow to a specific area until it reaches a devastating conclusion.
4) Lack of guidance to explore the limits of blood manipulation
Marie probably never got any formal training for her superpowers, and this presents the possibility that there exist sides of them that she might not have explored or mastered before joining Godolkin University.
The fact that Marie behaves so uncertainly when healing a victim suggests many opportunities for her to do blood magic she hasn’t yet thought through or put into practice. Once felt, her unexplored potential might become a great asset or unleash a greater threat because she will become more skillful with her magical powers.
5) Stealthy Assassinations
Marie possesses a dangerous level of control and potential harm through her ability to manipulate her own blood and that of others, even when it resides inside their bodies. This power enables her to induce strokes or heart attacks by manipulating blood clots, effectively making her an elusive assassin.
The covert nature of these abilities classifies Marie as a significant threat within the superhuman community.
Gen V episode 6 titled Jumanji, will air on October 20, 2023, on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.