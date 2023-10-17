Gen V episode 6: Major spoilers to expect

The upcoming Gen V episode 6, Jumanji, has a surprise for fans. A new trailer for the episode teases Soldier Boy's appearance on the show. Soldier Boy was first featured in season 3 of The Prime Video Show, The Boys. Played by Jensen Ackles of the renowned Supernatural series, Soldier Boy is a supersoldier akin to Captain America who rejoins the world after being abducted and switched out for Homelander amid the Cold War.

The 30-second trailer revealed that Gen V episode 6 will have Jensen Ackles' eagerly anticipated Soldier Boy cameo. The forthcoming episode of the college-themed superhero show is written by Lauren Greer and will air on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 5 pm Pacific Time on Prime Video.

The evil Supe is expected to return after he was last seen in season 3 of The Boys. Uncertainty surrounds whether Soldier Boy's unexpected entrance would be part of a flashback scene or whether he escaped incarceration and met the top students at Godolkin University.

Gen V episode 6 has so much in store, and fans might not be ready

The show revolves around a group of young wannabe superheroes studying at Vought's Godolkin University, where they battle for the chance to land the greatest heroic contracts. It is set between the events of The Boys season 3 and its planned season 4.

In Gen V episode 6, Ackles's imminent appearance was further teased in a video provided via the official Gen V X/Twitter account. The post's description teases us and uses the crude, filthy humor characteristic of The Boys' setting. Ackles is seen addressing the camera while wearing his Soldier Boy costume while the caption reads:

Expand Tweet

Last week, In Gen V's fifth episode, the gang wakes up in a disorganized home after a raucous party with no recollection of the night before. Along with a slimy material pouring from the ceiling, they find other signs of unusual events that occurred during the party.

They discover their memories have been purposefully erased as they attempt to put together what they have lost. After a few awkward interactions and the discovery of their memory loss, they begin to suspect Rufus.

The gang resolves to confront Rufus, but his superpowers allow him to escape. The Woods, led by Dean Shetty, are worried about their secrets being revealed in the meantime. They talk about Marie's unusual abilities and their attempts to manage the superhumans.

Expand Tweet

When Cate is confronted by Marie after discovering a tracker in her neck, she wipes her memory once more, exposing herself as being in cahoots with Dean Shetty and the real culprit behind the memory wipes. Andre is devastated by this discovery.

The episode ends with Emma finding Sam and realizing that Cate has been erasing memories from them and others, including Luke. As Rufus confronts Cate, he labels her a monster after observing the proof of her acts, leaving her alone and upset.

Gen V episode 6 may pick off from there and provide some much-needed answers. The precise circumstances in which Soldier Boy will debut on Gen V episode 6 is presently unknown. However, the structure of the series provides an easy way for several cameos by The Boys in the Gen V cast.

The new video and the set images from his cameo depict the superhero in the woods rather than on the Godolkin University campus. This would suggest that in Gen V episode 6, the gang encounters him while going on an off-campus adventure rather than having him come up in a representative position.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, it has been stated that Soldier Boy's appearance in the Gen V episode 6 would probably not last very long. Ackles claimed they only shot briefly and that much of his dialogue was improvised when he originally announced his cameo.

This spontaneous moment will probably have the same bitingly dark comedy as the rest of the character's appearances. Still, due to its briefness, it probably won't significantly affect the remainder of the episode.

Whatever surprises are in store for fans, one thing is certain: Gen V episode 6 will blow the socks right off their feet. Episode 6 marks the last few episodes of season 1, and fans may be thrilled to know that the series is returning for a second season.

Episodes 1-5 of Gen V are currently available to stream on Prime Video, and Gen V episode 6 is set to air this Friday, October 20.