Gen V: Is Andre Anderson’s dad a supe? Explained

Gen V is expanding The Boys’ franchise, while keeping the legacy of the original series intact. The show, which premiered on September 29, 2023, follows the journey of protagonist Marie Moreau. Meanwhile, Andre Anderson, the junior supe with superior magnetism and strength, stands second in importance in the plot.

While the Godolkin University student may have gotten his powers from the Compound V injected after birth, he has a superhero father as well. Andre’s father, Polarity, is a supe, and a God U alumnus. While Polarity is a donor to the institution with a statue on the school premises, he is eager to have his Gen V son among The Seven. For this, the supe father is ready to instill the soulless and corrupt qualities of The Boys’ generation into his son.

In the first season of Gen V, Andre Anderson is portrayed by Chance Perdomo, while Sean Patrick Thomas plays the role of Polarity. The latter, however, wasn’t present in the first three seasons of The Boys. The show, airing on Amazon Prime, presents the next generation of supes trained in the Vought International-run university.

Who is Polarity, the father of Gen V’s Andre?

Andre inherited his metal-wielding powers from his dad (Image via Prime Video)

Viewers of The Boys may be less aware of the character of Polarity, who did not feature in the first three seasons of the original series. However, in the spinoff, he was presented as an important alumnus of Godolkin University, with his statue put up on the premises. Just like Gen V’s Indira Shetty, Polarity also actively participates in school fundraisers and frequents other functions related to the institute.

Since the two series are currently running almost parallel to each other, Polarity has had no opportunity to cross paths with the original series. While Homelander and his team belong to the political and corporate side of Vought International, Godolkin University, the Woods, and Polarity belong to the side of Vought that deals with education and research.

Andre uses his powers for the right cause (Image via Prime Video)

Polarity is a Gen V take on Marvel’s Magneto, who was an X-Men villain. He has metal-wielding powers, which his son Andre has inherited. While he has the same ruthlessness and corrupt morals of the original supes from The Boys, his son is more considerate and less corrupt in comparison.

In fact, while Polarity would go to any level to place his son among The Seven, Andre, the deuteragonist, is more inclined to use his powers constructively and help his fellow beings.

Andre and his dad’s equation is similar to that of Magneto and Polaris

Andre is different from his dad despite having similar powers (Image via Prime Video)

The first three episodes of Gen V depict the relationship between Andre and Polarity to be very similar to Magneto’s equation with Polaris in the Marvel Comic world. According to X-Men comics, Magneto is a powerful and authoritative villain, and Polaris, the mutant, is one of his children who inherited similar powers as Magneto. While Magneto is a villain, Polaris prefers to use her powers differently.

Just like Polaris, Andre has powers similar to his dad but prefers to use them in less selfish ways. While he may not agree with his father’s values, he is not likely to stand up to him. This is also similar to Polaris, who never willingly opposed Magneto and avoided any face-off with her father.

However, future episodes of Gen V may bring up a confrontation between the father-son duo. Alternatively, this honor may be stolen by Marie or some of the other students of God U.

Will Polarity crossover to The Boys?

Polarity has not featured in The Boys series as yet (Image via Prime Video)

While Polarity, Andre’s father, was not part of the first three seasons of The Boys, he may make an appearance in the fourth season of the original show. As such, he belongs to the same generation as the Homelander and shares similar power-hungry values.

Although Homelander is powerful and soulless, he is not a strategic sycophant. On the other hand, if Polarity is anything like Magneto, he has a more terrifying personality. With such a savvy villain at hand, it is up to the creators to decide whether they want Polarity to stay in Gen V or crossover to The Boys season 4.

Catch the previous episodes of Gen V and watch out for the upcoming episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime.