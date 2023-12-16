The Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony recently concluded with its 50th-anniversary edition, with General Hospital leading the way to receiving major honors, collecting six awards in total, with four of them being awarded for acting.

General Hospital scored multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, with the late actress Sonya Eddy winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series posthumously.

Sonya was awarded for her memorable role as no-nonsense head nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital, which spanned a total of sixteen years. Her friend and production partner, Tyler Ford, attended the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to accept the award on her behalf. According to People, he said:

"Well, accepting these flowers is bittersweet. But I know that Sonya would only relish in the sweet."

Tyler then went on to thank the show's executive producer for his faith in the cast and crew, which led them on a memorable journey.

"I want to thank the Academy for acknowledging her contribution and craft," he added.

On the other hand, veteran actress Susan Licci was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Honor for her four decades' worth of contributions to the character of Erica Kane on the show All My Children.

Daytime Emmy Awards star Sonya Eddy's life and career

The late actress Sonya Eddy first made her appearance as the rational head nurse Epiphany Jackson back in 2006 and appeared in more than 500 episodes on the long-running ABC soap opera General Hospital. She was born on June 17, 1967, and was from Concord, California.

She graduated with a degree in theater and dance from the University of California. She made her acting debut during her college years, appearing in a theatrical production called Zora Is My Name, based on the life of the author Zora Neale Hurston.

Sonya made her first television appearance on The Drew Carey Show in 1995. She quickly rose in her career and subsequently started making frequent appearances on other daily soaps such as Seinfield and Matchstick Men.

Sonya passed away at a hospital in Burbank, California, on Monday, December 19, 2022, after succumbing to an infection following non-emergency surgery. She was fifty-five years old at the time of her death.

Producer Tyler Ford paid homage to Sonya during the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony. According to People, he said:

"And while her talent was undeniable, I'm sure that she was more overjoyed for being remembered for how she made people feel onscreen and off."

Susan Lucci wins Lifetime Achievement Honor at Daytime Emmy Award

Susan Lucci received Lifetime Achievement Honors during the 50th edition of the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony. All across the board, fans and critics alike maintained that she deserved the award, which was a long time in the making.

Interestingly, the award was presented to Lucci by Shemar Moore, who presented Susan with her first Daytime Emmy Award back in 1999, after the latter had been nominated a total of nineteen times since the late 1970s.

Speaking of the honor of presenting such a stellar actress with the honor and recognition she rightly deserved, Shemar spoke to People:

"She's been in TV series as well as film and stage... she's been ranked as one of the 50 greatest television stars of all time and I couldn't agree more."

Susan portrayed the role of Erika Kane on the show All My Children for nearly 40 years. As the seventy-six-year-old actress took to the stage to receive her award, she said:

"How lucky am I to dream my dreams of becoming an actress and grow up and have my dreams come true? There were obstacles and there were roadblocks — they were wannabe obstacles and roadblocks — but tonight's a night to celebrate."

In closing, Susan thanked everyone present at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony for having stood beside her through the years.